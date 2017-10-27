Embrace the sweater weather





Filed under Opinions

As I make my way around campus, it seems I am hearing nothing but complaints about how absurdly cold it is outside. Despite the endless tweets about not being able to wait for sweater weather, all I hear are complaints now that it’s here. I seem to be the only one excited about the plummeting temperatures. I rejoice while others complain. Autumn is here and winter is not far ahead. The best part of the whole year is upon us. The cold months have so much more to offer than they get credit for and I’m about to tell you why.

First of all, now that it is fall, it’s not so hot outside. I cannot possibly be the only one who was getting tired of sweating from simply walking to class. The air has been nice and cool the last few days now, usually remaining in the 50s and 60s. No longer are our dorm rooms too hot to sleep in, and no longer is it too hot and/or humid to open the window to let some air in. What is better than sleeping in a chilly room, all bundled up in your blankets? Not a whole lot. Being too cold is much more favorable than being too hot. If it is cold outside, in your room or in class, you can put on a sweatshirt or jacket. If it is too hot wherever you are, you don’t have many options other than to sit there and sweatily suffer. Fall and winter are so much more comfortable.

Additionally, the chilly season brings some of the best sights and activities of the year. There’s football season, both school and professional, the MLB playoffs (even though I had to suffer through watching my beloved Chicago Cubs lose last week); trips to pumpkin patches and carving pumpkins; visiting haunted houses, getting to wear your cozy sweaters, fuzzy socks, scarves, and boots and drinking hot chocolate. There are so many things to do this time of year. There is also some of the best scenery. Right now, we get to watch the leaves change color and transform the hundreds of trees surrounding campus into what looks like a postcard. In a month or so, we will experience the glisten and sparkle of the first heavy snowfall (which also brings the gift of possibly cancelled classes). Our campus is about to be transformed into a beautiful landscape, and I can’t wait to see it happen.

And finally, what we are all looking forward to, the cold brings the holidays. The best holidays of the year are almost here: Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. They not only bring us breaks from school with Fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, they also bring costumes, candy, the best food you’ll eat all year and presents that you can’t afford to buy yourself because you’re broke. They also bring spending time at your home with your family, and while I can’t speak for all, I know I miss that immensely.

So I tell you all, don’t complain about the cold, embrace the autumn season that is here and the winter that is to come. Carve some pumpkins, drink hot chocolate and wear the super cute and comfortable leggings and sweater combo. Think about getting a week and then a month off of school. I know it’s cold and it sucks walking to class, so take the bus, and enjoy the scenery around you as the temperatures drop and the seasons change.