Minimum wage means living wage

Filed under Opinions

There has been a lot of talk recently about the minimum wage and whether or not it should be raised. However, in conversations about the topic there are many half-truths and straight-up falsehoods propagated by the opponents of a minimum wage increase.

The first of these falsehoods, and indeed the most glaring, is that the minimum wage is not meant to be a living wage. The idea is that people working minimum wage jobs are mostly teenagers, and that the minimum wage was created in order to give teenagers experience in the workforce. This is completely false. It is wrong in a historical sense because, when the minimum wage was implemented, its purpose was to be a living wage. In President Franklin Roosevelt’s Statement on the National Industrial Recovery Act (which first set up the national minimum wage) he stated, “No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country … by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level — I mean the wages of decent living.” Clearly his intention was that people working jobs that paid the minimum wage would be able to afford a decent living, which includes being able to raise a family. He makes no mention of teenagers working for experience or cash for the summer.

It is clear that minimum was, and still is, for working class people attempting to make a living. People may respond that times have changed, that nowadays in practice most minimum wage jobs go to teenagers, and that almost no adults actually work them. That is also untrue. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 14 percent of minimum wage workers are teenagers. Most people working minimum wage jobs are actual adults, doing what they can to stay afloat. In the past, it was possible to do so in jobs such as those. However, according to the Department of Labor, the actual purchasing power has been steadily decreasing since 1984. In other words, it hasn’t actually been keeping with inflation.

Another common counterargument to raising minimum wage is that people should just get higher paying jobs. This is asinine. The problem with the argument is that it doesn’t actually address the fact that people in these jobs will always be living in poverty unless the minimum wage is raised. If one burger-flipper gets a better job, then another burger flipper will be hired, and that new person will be living in poverty. Not everyone in the world can be lawyers, engineers or accountants; our modern society needs burger-flippers. The counterargument fails to realize that somebody is always going to have to flip burgers. The question of minimum wage isn’t about whether or not someone can get a better jobs. The question is should anyone who works full-time still live in abject poverty? I believe the answer to that question is no. We live in the richest country in the world, there is not a single reason that full-time workers should

be impoverished.