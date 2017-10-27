Men’s soccer looks for Summit win

Drew Whalen tries to get open in a home match agianst against Valpo. JOSHUA DEFIBAUGH





Filed under Sports

The Western Illinois University men’s soccer team will be traveling to Tulsa, Okla. to take on the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Case Soccer Complex.

This will be the Leathernecks’ fourth conference game, still sitting in second in the Summit League with a record of 2-1. The Golden Eagles are fifth in the league and hold a current record of 1-2. However, Oral Roberts holds a regular season record of 4-8-1, similar to Western’s at 4-8-0.

The Leathernecks are coming off of a conference loss against the University of Nebraska-Omaha while Oral Roberts is coming off a loss against the University of Denver. Both teams are on a three-game losing streak.

“Omaha was better on the day. They were quicker and first to the ball for big chunks of both halves,” said Director of Soccer Eric Johnson about Western’s loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. “Our effort was good but it was not our best performance. We will have to be better next week at Oral Roberts.”

This should be an easier game for the Purple and Gold, but anything can happen during league play. Oral Roberts has faced conference opponents Indiana University — Purdue University Fort Wayne, Eastern Illinois University and University of Denver.

Their one conference win came against Fort Wayne, where they ended with a score of 5-0. The Leathernecks saw a closer game against the Mastodons, only winning by a score of 3-1.

The two teams have also both faced the Panthers of Eastern Illinois University. Oral Roberts lost to Eastern 1-0 in double overtime. Western beat the Panthers by a score of 2-0.

This game should get interesting as it is Oral Roberts’ last home game of the season and also senior day. This is an important game for both teams as it can go on to affect the Summit League standings. The Golden Eagles are just one spot away from making it to the tournament, so we can assume that they are going to come out ready to play.

The Golden Eagle’s leading goal scorer is freshman forward Dante Brigida, who sits at four goals on the season. Western’s senior forward Drew Whalen has that number doubled sitting at eight goals, followed by senior forward Fernando Pacheco at seven.

Defensively, senior Golden Eagle goalkeeper Thibaut Giquel has a save percentage of .747 while Western sophomore goalkeeper Tim Trilk is just ahead of him with a percentage of .762.

Last year, the Leathernecks defeated the Golden Eagles 4-0. In that game, we saw goals from senior midfielder Jacob Bjornsen, senior defender Aziz Tahir and senior forwards Fernando Pacheco and Armel Kouassi. All four of these players are returners for the Leathernecks, but Bjornsen has been out for a majority of the season due to a leg injury.

This match is important for the Purple and Gold as it begins to wrap up conference play. This is their second-to-last Summit League game and a win will keep them in a position to make it to the conference tournament.

Twitter: @hayfourrr