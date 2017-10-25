Western presents Dad’s Day





News

Western Illinois University will host the annual Dads’ Day this Saturday. Tracy Scott, Director of the Student Development Office, says Dads’ Day’s purpose is to give students the chance to let their families get a glimpse of student life on campus through the variety of activities offered.

“The event is held in order to provide opportunities for families to attend events on campus, and be a part of their student’s college experience,” Scott said, “The inspiration to continue this event is to help foster the student/family connection along with their relationship to the Western Illinois University Community.”

Western invites and encourages all relatives of students, not just dads, to attend Dads’ Day.

“One thing that I would like to note is that while the event is called Dads’ Day, any family member(s) or friends are welcome to attend,” said Scott, “Sometimes we have dads, moms, grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters or family friends are welcome to attend.”

Western is presenting a variety of activities on campus for students and their families this weekend. Horn Field Campus invites families to the high ropes course from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event is first come, first serve and is $10 a person. Participants 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and closed-toe shoes are required.

Western’s All Volunteer Effort (WAVE) is presenting Make a Difference Day in the University Union Lamoine Room at 10 a.m. Families are welcome to participate in the country’s largest single-day of volunteering.

The Leathernecks will host South Dakota State for Leatherneck football at 1 p.m. on Hanson Field. All Western students receive free admission with their student identification.

“The feedback for the most part is very positive. The families like having the event in conjunction with a home football game and they like their Dads’ Day T-Shirts,” Scott said.

Game tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2elMsdA or by calling (309)-298-1190.

Tailgating starts four hours prior to kick-off in the Q-Lot adjacent to the field. Tailgate games such as bags, ladder golf, bocce ball and more will be available on the east side of the Student Recreation Center.

From 6 to 11 p.m., the annual Haunted Housing, put on by Western’s Resident Assistant Council, will be in Thompson Hall. The event features a haunted house on the residence hall’s 18th floor. The entry fee is $3 and all proceeds are donated to local charities.

The Dad Joke Open Mic Competition will take place in the University Union Sandburg Lounge from 7 to 8 p.m. This free event allows dads to tell family friendly “dad jokes.” Food and beverages will be available for no cost.

The movie “Get Hard,” starring Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart, will be shown in the University Union Sandburg Theatre at 8 p.m.

The goal of Dads’ Day is to bring families and the community together on campus through activities, while showing friends and relatives what Western is all about. For more information on Dads’ Day, visit bit.ly/2ecPC4W.