Western's Women's Center hosts TBTN Rally





Attempting to spread awareness about sexual, relationship and domestic violence, the Western Illinois University Women’s Center is hosting the 28th annual Take Back the Night (TBTN) Rally on Thursday.

“TBTN is an opportunity for the community to come together to support survivors of sexual assault and other forms of interpersonal violence,” said Director of the Women’s Center Stephanie Hovsepian, “It came about in the 1970s to protest against sexual violence and violence against women.”

This interntatonal event takes place on campuses all over the world. It has effectively gotten the word out about sexual assault and other gender-based violence.

“The TBTN Foundation reports that more and more communities join this cause every year. I’d like to also believe it has helped spread awareness at WIU,” Hovsepian said.

Although TBTN and other efforts have successfully made cases of domestic violence known, Hovsepian said it is still a significant problem in the world.

“Not only do we see reports in the news, almost on a daily basis, but it happens here on campus,” Hovsepian said. “It is evident that violence against women is a big issue or, I should say, violence against women isn’t viewed as a big deal, which absolutely makes it a big issue.”

TBTN in Macomb is open to all genders on campus and in the community. Men are encouraged to participate and help spread awareness about violence in all forms.

“While programs implemented by the Women’s Center have a focus on women and women’s issues, anyone can be involved in the Center and attend our events, regardless of their gender identity,” Hovsepian said. “In fact, I argue that we need men to be involved as we need them as our ally’s in order to create change.”

The theme this year at TBTN is “People Helping People,” so it is not focused on just one gender. Graduate Assistant Myranda Anderson has helped coordinate the event and strives to make a greater point that the rally is not just about women’s issues.

“I think not only violence against women, but violence against men is relevant in today’s society,” Anderson said. “It is often times overlooked, so that is one thing we are trying to make a point about at this year’s rally. Domestic violence does happen to men even though it is often stigmatized that men are the perpetrators.”

A campus and community resource table fair will be at 6:30 p.m. on the front steps of Sherman Hall. The rally will follow at 7 p.m. and the march will end at Macomb’s Chandler Park.

“After the march to Chandler park, we have a performance by a student on campus and then we have a “Survivor Speak Out” where we just open the floor to any domestic violence survivors who would like to tell their story or share their experiences,” Anderson said.

The Women’s Center is selling 2017 TBTN t-shirts in the University Union Concourse from Oct. 23 – 25 and at the event for $5 for students and $8 for faculty, staff and the community.

For more information about TBTN contact the Women’s Center at 309-298-2242.