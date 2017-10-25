SGA looks to model Purdue Owl





Filed under News

Recovering from last week’s quorum discrepancy, the Student Government Association (SGA) voted 21-0-0 to unanimously pass SGA Bill 2017-2018.001 which requires the Provost to oversee the creation of a stand-alone Western Illinois University online writing resource center that will be accessible to the public.

The bill’s author, Madison Lynn, Director of Academic Affairs, introduced the online resource writing center because of the lack of academic resources available to students.

“The idea that Wil Gradle and I had was that we could formulate something similar to the Purdue Owl,” Lynn said. “Having a writing center website is a quick resource for students who are looking for simple questions in regards to MLA like ‘how to cite a book’ or ‘how to cite an interview.’ I think adding this would be an excellent resource to market to high school students, especially in the local area.”

Thompson Senator Elizabeth Swan said the ability to submit papers to the writing resource center through the online medium should be a proponent of the bill.

“I know the library also has a system where you can instant message librarians so I think that would be a great addition to the plan of online help for the writing center,” Swan said.

President of SGA Grant Reed believes implementing a resource center provides students convenience and a sense of scholastic identity because they no longer have to go to Purdue Owl but instead conduct extensive research through their own network.

“I think it’s an excellent idea, we already have the writing resource center here on campus so this is just another resource that we will be able to provide our students,” Reed said. “It’s for student benefit and it’s a little more convenient because they don’t have to physically go to the writing center when we have the resources (online) ready for them. You don’t have to go to Purdue Owl or University of Minnesota and search through their website you can go do it right through the WIU website.”

College of Education and Human Services Senator Lukas Urbane proposed SGA Bill of Resolution 2017-2018.001 recognizing the College of Education and Human Services Department of Health Sciences and Social Work on the 10-year anniversary of the start of the Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management.

“The Bachelor of Science and Risk Management program is a 4-year program here at Western Illinois University that prepares student to go into the emergency management field,” Urbane said. “This program is the only one in the state solely dedicated to risk management so this is the only program in the state where you can get a degree solely in risk management. This is just congratulating them on the 10-year anniversary of the program.”

“We are unique that we are an institution that has a specific program dedicated to emergency management,” Reed said. “With them celebrating their 10th anniversary one of our senators thought that it was important to be able to highlight that and of course we always want to celebrate the positive things and accolades that we have here at the University. It’s just another way of SGA being able to say we appreciate we have this and congratulate them for their hard work.”

The next SGA meeting will be held next Tuesday in the Capital Room of the University Union.