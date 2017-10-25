Council resumes Downtown Revitalization

City Administrator Dean Torreson, Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry , and Mayor Mike Inman discuss the remodeling and relocation of business establishents to the downtown square.





The Macomb City Council’s Committee of the Whole discussed the state of downtown development at Monday’s meeting. Kristin Terry, the downtown development director, addressed the committee about remodeling and the relocation of businesses to the square.

Small establishments such as Chubby’s restaurant were relocated to the square earlier this year. Stores and restaurants were improved and expanded to meet the community’s needs. Terry mentioned how The Study, a new up and coming coffee shop, is making its way to the downtown square on Nov. 1.

Terry added that she has worked hard toward bringing the Macomb community and surrounding towns together by hosting events and activities for everyone of all ages.

“There have been a lot of performances on the square as you can see. Events like the Downtown Summer Concert Series, the Sculpture Walk, and the Farmer’s Market,” Terry said. “We did the first Farm to Table and it was very successful. All the money we raised went to the Macomb FFA, where we raised over $5,000. It was more about just educating the community on feeding your family from a farm to a table.”

Terry discussed the immense efforts made to persuade Macomb residents to shop and eat locally through special events.

“The Macomb Chamber of Commerce and myself did the Macomb Fashion Week,” Terry said. “It was trying to show people that you can shop local for your accessories and for your clothing. As we always say, shop local, shop Macomb and also shop downtown.”

Terry said she has also been focused on helping small businesses get started and thrive on their own. Recently, on Oct. 14, the Business Institute Conference Workshop was held to help business owners with things like customer service, human resources, and marketing.

“I am currently working on a small business toolkit booklet,” Terry said, “It is for anyone who comes to town looking to start up a new business. The booklet could help them find everything they need to know about starting up a small business in the downtown or in the City of Macomb.”

Mayor Mike Inman and Fifth Ward Alderman Gayle Carper expressed their satisfaction for Terry’s business innovations and improvements to the square. Inman is also pleased with the involvement of the arts in the events and activities held downtown.

“One of the bigger goals that we have for the downtown is bringing in art events,” Inman said. “Particularly art activities, not only with the general public, but with those who are the underserved population like folks with disabilities. Because of the rural setting, they are somehow not fully exposed to art and art in all its forms. I think Kristen has done a great job of bringing art to the area.”

In conclusion of Monday’s meeting, the Committee of the Whole exercised their Power to Act and approved awarding the bid for the Pierce Street building improvements to Trotter Contracting, Inc.

“We did open the bid this morning at 10 for that project and we got two bids,” said City Administrator Dean Torreson. “Trotter Contracting with $37,800 and Laverdiere (Construction Inc.) bid $57,000. Trotter’s bid seems to meet all specifications.”

The council also put in a recommendation for changing the times for both the City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings to 5:15 p.m., effective January of 2018.

The next City Council meeting will be a meeting of the Committee of the Whole held on Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.