Trump digs a deeper hole





Filed under Opinions

President Donald Trump has gotten himself in hot water in the past by comparing himself to his predecessors, both Republican and Democrat alike. He sometimes forgets that Presidents leave office when their term ends, not when they die, so they are very much able to see and respond to Trump’s criticism of them and their past decisions. This time, however, Trump thinks the hot water is a hot tub.

Last Monday, a reporter asked Trump why he had not yet commented on an ambush in Niger earlier this month that cost four U.S. soldiers and five Nigerien soldiers their lives. He did not reference the ambush itself, but did say he had written letters to the families of the fallen soldiers and would be calling them shortly. He also claimed that former President Barack Obama and other former presidents didn’t make calls. Criticism for the last statement spread incredibly quickly and lead to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders making a statement that President Trump’s comments were not an attack on his predecessors but simply “stating a fact.” She then went on to say that previous presidents have sent letters, made call, and visited gold star families as well as President Trump. Why in the world would Sarah Sanders agree to take this position in the

Trump administration.

The press secretary is Trump’s designated scapegoat. We all watched former press secretary Sean Spicer come into the position with a pretty good head on his shoulders and slowly lose his will to live and his mental health. You could see the light slowly leave his eyes day after day making statement after statement defending the Trump administration only to be strung out to dry by Trump’s Twitter feed and then have to find someway to twist the President’s tweet into something that makes sense. I seriously hope that guy is taking a long vacation.

President Trump then went on to say that he contacted the families of “virtually everybody” while speaking on a conservative talk radio show and went back on Sanders‘ statement bashing his predecessors. It come out later in the week that the White House scrambled to get the list of service members who had lost their lives in the line of duty since Trump became president, which really hurts his claim. Gold star widow Myeshia Johnson and House Representative Frederica Wilson came out to say that although Trump did call Mrs. Johnson about the loss of her husband, he was very disrespectful, did not seem to know her widow’s name, and made the comment that, “he knew what he signed up for, but when it happens, it hurts anyway.” That is the last thing you say to a gold star family, you never say that. Members of the armed forces do not sign up to lose their lives overseas away from their family, they join because they believe in the cause and want to protect the people back home. President Trump would try to defend his word choice and enlisted the help of General John F. Kelly but it didn’t make it any better. Especially when half of the gold star families contacted from Trump’s presidency stated that they had received no contact from the president. President Trump still has a lot to learn in terms of respecting our armed forces, or else maybe the U.S. will find someone who can.