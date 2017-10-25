Stop inflating the price of Lunchables





Filed under Opinions

If you’ve been to Wal-Mart in the last 3 months and visited the Lunchables section, you will notice an alarmingly large difference. A sad, heartbreaking $1.78 sign has now replaced what was once a beautiful $1.00 sign. I don’t know if this is because of some crazy Macomb inflation, or if it’s simply the end to any chance of happiness for my bank account.

Wal-Marts nationwide have been known for having low prices. Their old slogan even used to be, “Always Low Prices. Always,” before they later switched it to, “Save Money. Live Better.”

It wasn’t a surprise to me when I returned to Macomb at the end of summer and was greeted with a big “$1” hanging over the fridge chest full of Lunchables. We all know the quality and healthiness of lunchables are far from good, so $1 seems like a completely reasonable price. What doesn’t seem reasonable however is them nearly doubling the price months after we have all gotten used to the $1. The thing about the months of lunchables being $1 is that it wasn’t any sort of sale or coupon. It was simply a tease: a dark, twisted tease to all of us returning college students.

Last week after realizing the sudden increase in price, I left the Wal-Mart and spent a lot of time thinking. If Wal-Mart and Oscar Mayer, the company that makes Lunchables, can all make money when we buy them at $1, just think how much more of a profit they make when we buy them for $1.78. Well let’s be honest It probably only takes a few cents to actually make a Lunchable, so they would probably make money even selling it for under $1. Either way, the price increase is not necessary.

Lunchables, as unhealthy and processed as they might be, do have some perks. These quick, on-the-go snack meals come in 26 different combinations. They offer everything from nachos, to pizza, to small hot dogs, to even mini chicken nuggets. Although tasty, mind you, they are not ranked well on the healthy scale. Although packed full of high fructose corn syrup, GMO’s, and cellulose powder; Lunchables is still making an effort to minimize its impact. According to the Lunchables parent website, they have recently partnered with The Boys and Girls Clubs of America and pledged to donate $1,000,000 in the next five years to promote active lifestyles in our young generations. This along with offering organic pizza lunchables is a great thing Oscar Mayer is doing.

I will not deny my deep love for Lunchables. They not only make my life ten times easier when I am in a rush out the door, they also are perfect for snaking on in bed while watching some Netflix. Lunchables however, should not be soldfor $1.78 when they are much more fit being priced at $1.