Living in poverty is not a choice





Filed under Opinions

A common idea I hear from not all, but many, conservatives is that poor people need to work harder, and anyone can be rich, or at least not poor, if they have the motivation and skill. However, this is not true. Poverty is cyclical and a trap. Conversations on poverty need to shift away from demanding the poor work harder, and move toward developing ideas on how to eliminate the poverty trap.

Part of the issue is that wealth is generally considered to only involve money. But it’s about more than that. It’s comprised of the opportunities that are offered to a community. In those terms, poor communities are a lot worse of even middle class ones.

Think about it this way: if someone is a business owner, they are likely to know other business owners, and have connections with people in local government. The same goes for professionals such as doctors, lawyers or accountants. But someone who has a job working at a gas station or a factory is quite unlikely to have those connections.

Now consider their children. Both children may be equally intelligent and motivated, but the child of the business owner has access to the connections of their parent, while the child of the factory worker does not. Those connections go a long way in creating success in the future, whether through job or internship offers or otherwise.

But the opportunity gap extends beyond connections like that. Parents who are impoverished need to spend more time working low-paying jobs in order to make ends meet. A child growing up in a household with two parents working two jobs isn’t going to be involved in character building extra-curriculars such as sports or scouting. They won’t be getting the help they need on their homework. Their parents will have a hard time engaging in their children’s education, not because they don’t care, but because they have to spend so much more effort and time working to put food on the table.

But the disparity in education doesn’t end in the home either. Schools themselves are unequal. I think that’s a fairly-well known phenomena; a lot of people recognize the need for improvement in inner city schools. But the problems in the schools aren‘t entirely due to mismanagement, as many people think. For the most part, schools are funded by property taxes. It follows that wealthier communities with more property value will have better funded schools.

Poorer areas will have underfunded schools. Now, the government is supposed to intervene and at least try to bridge the gap between this, but school funding is often first in line for budget cuts. Because of this, children growing up in poorer neighborhoods will attend poorly funded schools, receive worse education than their middle and upper class counterparts, and are ultimately less likely to attend college.

The barriers and challenges facing poor people prevent them from moving into the upper classes, not a lack of work ethic. Once you are already in the middle class, it is far easier for your children to move up the socioeconomic ladder, but if you are impoverished, your children are more than likely going to stay that poor. Efforts to reduce poverty should be focused on providing opportunities for poor people, not focused on telling them to work harder.