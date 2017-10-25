Seek a higher income





Filed under Opinions

There have been arguments circulating for years on whether or not the minimum wage should be raised. People argue the current minimum wage is not sufficient enough to be a “living wage,” which is a ridiculous argument.

My issue is that minimum wage is not meant to be a living wage. People trying to support themselves and their families on a minimum wage income are clearly not going to have financial security, and this is because the minimum wage isn’t meant to completely support a person. It is not meant to be a living wage.

I can’t help but notice that the majority of the people you see campaigning on the news are adults. A minimum wage job is not meant to be the sole supporter of an adult — especially not one with a family. Minimum wage is meant to be just that — minimum.

Minimum wage jobs are best suited for teenagers just getting into the workforce, adults looking to make extra money on top of their day job or retirees looking for some extra money. Those are just a few examples.

There are clearly more situations than just those where a minimum wage job comes in handy, but a grown adult trying to survive when their sole income is $8.25 (in Illinois, but $7.25 nationally) per hour is not one of them.

I understand that sometimes a minimum wage job is all a person can find, but that doesn’t change what its real purpose is. It is true in life, people get down on their luck and lose their job or can’t find a suitable one. And obviously, minimum wage money is better than no money at all. But as previously stated, being in this situation doesn’t change what minimum wage jobs are meant for.

I commend those who would rather go out and work a minimum wage job and do their best to support themselves than collect welfare. However, that’s a completely different issue, one I won’t go into now.

My second issue with wanting to raise minimum wage is that advocates for the movement want to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. To me, that just seems insane. The minimum wage has been rising little by little since it was implemented in 1938, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Twenty-five cents here, a dollar there; it has been a gradual climb to accommodate inflation. The latest change was in 2009, when the $7.25 national minimum wage was established. So to say a new wage is due now since it has been 8 years is not out there at all. That is reasonable, even. To raise the wage 50 cents or so would make sense to follow the curve over the years. But $15 an hour is completely unreasonable. It doesn’t fit the growth curve that has been established since 1938. Additionally, paramedics make about $15 an hour.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for a paramedic/EMT was $14.77 per hour. Forgive me, but anyone who thinks the person making my cheeseburger at McDonald’s should make more money than the person potentially saving my life is irrational.

It just doesn’t make sense. To make the minimum wage so high would mean needing to increase salaries to other jobs to make up for it. Then we are right back where we started.

In short, a minor increase in minimum wage would not be a damaging thing. It makes sense, even. But to try and increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour to make it a “living wage” doesn’t make a bit of sense. To do that would be doubling the current wage in an attempt to make it something it was never meant to be in the first place.

A minimum wage salary is not meant to raise a family on, it’s not even meant to fully support one person on. A “living wage” comes from a career, not a job meant for a teenager.