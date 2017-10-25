Women’s soccer gets shutout





Filed under Sports

DENVER CO. — The Western Illinois University women’s soccer team continued their three-game road trip as they took on the University of Denver Colorado Pioneers. The Leathernecks looked to get a win in the mile-high city but were unable to do so as they were defeated 5-0. This was their biggest loss since 2015 when they lost 7-1 to the Austin Peay State University Governors. The Leathernecks now drop to 2-14 while the Pioneers stand at 8-8-1.

It was senior day for the Pioneers and they tried to put on a show for the home crowd of over 1,200 people; however, Western looked to ruin the fun. The game was early in the afternoon, but that didn’t stop the Leathernecks from having one of their stronger starts to this game.

Very early on, in just the 2nd minute, junior forward Madeline Edwards took a shot that bounced back off of the post and keep in play. This led to another shot right after from freshman forward Lauryn Peter; however, hers was saved by Pioneer sophomore goalkeeper Brittany Wilson. Little did Western know that these would be their only two shots of the half. The overall shot summary was 28-7 and 14-3 on goal in favor of the Pioneers.

These early chances gave the Leathernecks confidence until the 6th minute. The Pioneers started creating some offense of their own as their first shot of the game was saved by sophomore goalie Ines Palmiero. Denver kept the pressure on which led to their first goal of the game. A cross came in from senior forward Jessie Dancy and was misplayed by a Western defender as the ball fell to the feet of sophomore midfielder Hannah Adler; she slotted home her first goal of the season from about eight-yards out to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead.

The Pioneers stayed on the front foot as they went to take the next 13 shots before doubling their lead in the 40th minute. The goal came from a Pioneers corner kick that was headed along to freshman forward Macee Barlow as she put the rebound past Palmiero.

A goal in the 43rd minute finished the scoring for the first half as freshman midfielder Meg Halvorson dribbled through three Leatherneck defenders and shot it into the right side of the net to make it 3-0 heading into half time.

The second half started off relatively slow compared to the rest of the game, however the Leathernecks were finally able to get in a little bit of offense. In the 65th minute, Western took two shots and create a good opportunity from their corner kick, but sadly couldn’t make anything out of it.

Denver regained momentum in the 74th minute when they were awarded a penalty kick. Junior forward Leah Swander stepped up to the spot and put one home to make it 4-0, Pioneers. The final goal of the game came from Dancy in the 79th minute as the ball was passed in by freshman midfielder Maya Roston, setting up an easy finish for the senior’s 11th goal of the season, which leads the Summit League.

The Leathernecks didn’t get the result they were looking for, but they try to turn things around as they wrap up their season on the road against the University of Omaha Nebraska tomorrow night; kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Twitter: @bradjp08