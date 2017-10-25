Men’s soccer sits atop of the Summit

Close Fernando Pacheco fights for a ball in a tough loss to Valparaiso . JOSHUA DEFIBAUGH JOSHUA DEFIBAUGH Fernando Pacheco fights for a ball in a tough loss to Valparaiso .





Showcase, Sports

The end of the regular season is approaching for Western Illinois University’s men’s soccer team. Hopefully, however, their season won’t stop there. The Summit League tournament starts Nov. 9 in Omaha, Neb. this year.

As of now, postseason play is looking good for the Leathernecks. A current conference record of 2-1 puts them at second place in the league. Western just saw their first conference loss against Omaha this past weekend; fortunately, though, it did not affect their standings.

Currently, the University of Denver holds the top spot with a record of 3-0. The Pioneers have seen wins against Eastern Illinois University, Fort Wayne (full name), and Oral Roberts University, all of which rank amongst the bottom of the Summit League. Denver will face their two toughest league opponents in the upcoming weeks.

Just below Western, in the third spot, is the University of Nebraska Omaha. The Mavericks hold a record of 1-0-2 in conference play. The two ties being against Eastern and Fort Wayne, and their only win being against the Leathernecks.

Of the six teams in the Summit League, the top four will make it to the conference tournament. The smaller size of this conference makes it much easier to find a spot amongst the top.

It is safe to say that the Purple and Gold are in a good position to make an appearance in the postseason, but there are still conference games to be played. Western will face Oral Roberts University this weekend, which should be another point in the conference win column. Holding a league record of 1-2, the Golden Eagles are ranked fifth out of the six teams.

However, that does not end league matchups for the Leathernecks. Western will be facing Denver in their last game of the season, which will be a tough opponent.

Since all teams in the conference still have games to play, the results of the Summit League are still unknown. Anything can happen in the next couple weeks.

As of now, Fort Wayne seems to be out of the running. Holding a record of 0-3-1 leaves them at the bottom of the conference. Even if the top teams lost their last two matches, they would still have enough points to be in the top four.

The Leathernecks have made a conference appearance the past six years. The last time Western Illinois won the conference tournament was in 2012. The last time Western Illinois finished first in the conference and also won the tournament was in 2011.

A chance at ending the season at the top of the league is not far out of reach for the Leathernecks. A win against Denver could be the determining factor. However, Denver has been capping the conference the past couple years.

Not only have the Pioneers been first in the standings, but they have also won the Summit League tournament the past four years since they joined the conference in 2013.

Following winning the conference tournament is a trip to the NCAA College Cup where 48 teams compete in a single-elimination tournament

