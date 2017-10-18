The Veggie Club comes to WIU





Filed under News

The Veggie Club, a new student organization at Western Illinois University, is about providing companionship and education to anyone interested in improving the environment through their eating choices. Peter Cole, the club’s advisor, says this new organization will allow students with similar concerns and interests to join together to share recipes, stories, and their progress.

“The purpose of the Veggie Club is to serve as an organization that brings together like minded people, people who are vegetarians, or people who are interested in vegetarianism, in order to learn more,” said Cole.

The Veggie Club invites vegetarians and vegans — experienced and inexperienced — to join the membership. The Veggie Club’s president, Selina Mannion, says the organization is intended to provide support to new vegetarians and vegans.

“We’re here to answer questions and help people discuss why it might be beneficial to be a vegetarian,” Mannion said, “We’re also here to discuss the obstacles that are involved to become a vegetarian.”

This is the first vegetarian or vegan club to be established at Western. This may be due to the increasing efforts from supporters of the lifestyle to raise awareness.

“There have always been people who have realized how devastating meat eating is to the environment. There was people talking about it, but not as much as there has been recently,” said Mannion, “There has been a lot of news articles and a lot of documentaries promoting vegetarianism, so the movement picked up a lot of momentum. I tried to start a club as an undergraduate and couldn’t get any interest, but I think now that the movement’s numbers are growing that is why there is a club for the first time at Western.”

The club is open to persons of all beliefs — even meat eaters—to discuss a variety of cuisine possible on a vegetarian diet. Welcoming everyone into the organization is a way for vegetarians and vegans to communicate the concerns they have for animals and the envirnment.

“We don’t really force the lifestyle on everyone, but our club is to bring awareness to the environmental issues surrounding meat,” said Mannion.

Sometimes, living on an all meat diet is not always about violence toward animals, but about healthy living.

“Many people have chosen to become vegan or vegetarian, not because they are concerned about animal rights, but because they are ooncerned with their own health and so to live a healthier life, they explore vegetarianism,” Cole said.

Lamart Hudson, the organization’s secretary, is actively promoting the club and the vegan and vegetarian way of life.

“Keep an open mind, because it is probably something you are not familiar with, when the information is presented, don’t take it as a challenge, look at it more as an opportunity to adapt,” said Hudson.

The new program’s mission is to show how a no meat diet is a healthy and normal lifestyle. The Veggie Club’s public event is Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the Multicultural Center, where members will provide a discussion

about vegetarianism.