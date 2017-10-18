OSA and WAVE hosts MADD





The Office of Student Activities (OSA) and Western Illinois University’s All Volunteer Effort (WAVE) will be sponsoring the annual Make a Difference Day on Oct. 28 with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. in the University Union Lamoine Room.

“Make a Difference Day is nationally a day of service,” said Ricky Boche, OSA graduate assistant and WAVE adviser. “What we do here on this campus is to get as people registered as many as possible and we contact service sites throughout the community.”

Boche said that he asked the various sites for a few hours of volunteer work from Salvation Army, Genesis Garden and Wesley Village.

“The type of volunteer work, it depends on the site,” Boche said. “At Horn Field, they will probably be cleaning up trails or helping them kind of unpack stuff at their site. Salvation Army, they need help unloading things, get things settled in their location. Genesis Garden, probably the same thing. Wesley Village, they keep company with the residents that live there, it’s an elderly home, so they do that as well. We also do things like campus cleanup, West Central Illinois Art Center needs help moving things in their new renovated location, so they will be kind of doing a variety of things.”

Transportation is provided for students to go to the volunteer job sites, where they will engage in volunteer work for an hour or two before they return to Western to reflect on their experience and understand why volunteering is important.

“(Volunteering) is something that I think that once we find a way to come together as a community, we can make a big impact in such a small town like Macomb,” Boche said. “I think that’s important for people to understand that community service is more than just something has to be done, it should be done and we’re helping not only ourselves, but we’re helping our campus community and we’re helping the Macomb community as well, so if we can get more people to understand the important part of volunteerism and get more people to come out, we can make a huge impact

on campus.”

Registration for Make a Difference Day is open until Oct. 22 on Purple Post. New for this year, students can register either themselves or a group of up to 10 people with an organization or with their friends.

“We try to accommodate people who wants specific sites, but we cannot guarantee that everyone would get the site that they want,” Boche said. “Sometimes, we’ll pull people in groups and send them off to a specific site, so it all kind of depends. We’ll do our best to accommodate people and even if they want to volunteer with a specific people, we cannot guarantee that it will be that group of people.”

Additional information about Make a Difference Day can be found at http://www.makeadifferenceday.com/