Rules suspended, Avila appointed

Close Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan (left) and Student Government Association President Grant Reed (right) congratulate newly appointed member to the Council on Student Activities Funds Isaac Avila (bottom) . Jasmyne Taylor/courier staff Jasmyne Taylor/courier staff Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan (left) and Student Government Association President Grant Reed (right) congratulate newly appointed member to the Council on Student Activities Funds Isaac Avila (bottom) .





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Student Government Association (SGA) failed to meet quorum for the third time in the 49th legislative session. Under the legislative body, SGA successfully voted to suspend their rules (9-6-0) allowing for the passage of SGA Bill of Appointment 2017-2018.010, approving Isaac Avila for the position of member to the Council on Student Activities Funds (CSAF).

“We have three senators that told me they were not going to be here because they’re either sick or studying for midterms so that’s why we don’t have quorum,” said Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan.

SGA’s constitution which states ‘In order to pass any legislation in SGA two-thirds of the senators must be present’ and failure to meet quorum resulted to SGA tabling SGA Bill 2017-2018.001.

Unity Senator Natasha Kelch argued that missing quorum by one will not make a significant difference in voting therefore the rules should be suspended to pass necessary legislation.

“Missing quorum by one will not make a big difference in the voting process,” said Kelch in her address to SGA. “That is why I vote to suspend the rules.”

According to Avila, he is well qualified for his role on the CSAF and hopes to encourage freshman to join SGA.

“I’m a law enforcement major and a freshman and I want to be on the Council on Student Activities Funds because it’s not a very freshman dominant committee so I want to be that stepping stone into leading new freshman into the world of SGA,” Avila said. “I feel like I bring a lot to the table being a freshman and having four full years to expand and grow in SGA. I’m not sure how the Council on Student Activities funds work but there’s always room to grow.”

Reed said improving the CSAF is important because they are the foundation from which organizations obtain their funding to conduct various events and remain financially stable.

“They are the committee on campus that is largely student-run that appropriates student fee dollars to student organizations,” Reed said. “Most of the student organizations here on campus are able to do the things that they do because they are CSAF funded which would not happen without are students paying student fee dollars. The reason this committee has such a high level of students on it and is so important is because it’s students making decisions that affect students.

SGA then moved to table SGA Bill 2017-2018.001 until next week. The bill would have moved for the Provost to oversee the creation of a stand-alone Western Illinois University online writing source center that can be accessible to the public.

“There was a bill on the agenda that was requesting that the university look into ways that they can provide more academic resources readily accessible to students,” Reed said. It’s just in the beginning phase, but more work is being done to see if this something that we can feasibly do.”

The next SGA meeting will be held next Tuesday in the Capital Room of the University Union at 7 p.m.