Council approves city fee increase

City Administrator Dean Torreson proposes a consideration to authorize the solicitation of quotes for the City of Macomb's property and casualty insurance.





The Macomb City Council approved an ordinance to amend the city fees for Alcohol Licenses, Rental Registration, Cemetery Services, Building Permits, Development Site Review and Plumbing Inspections by amending sections of the City of Macomb Municipal Code in Monday’s meeting.

There are no new fees being implemented; instead, however, the Council is increasing existing fees. According to Macomb Mayor Michael Inman the rental inspection fees have remained complacent for over 20 years. The other existing fees are either on par or below peer communities.

After two weeks of discussion, the Council approved an ordinance to amend Section 17-927 of Chapter 7, Article VIII of the Historical Preservation of the Macomb Illinois Municipal Code, which deals with metal awnings.

“There’s a historic district that was created and identified which is the downtown property,” said City Attorney Kirsten Petrie. “There’s also an inability to have certain structures deemed historically recognized for historical preservation and we have done a few structures.”

Inman said the metal awnings portion of the ordinance is an addition to the already existing ordinance that included fabric, or cloth awnings.

“Under what we discussed tonight was the allowance of people who wanted to improve the awnings of the Historical Preservation downtown,” Inman said. “We changed the code to allow for metal awnings rather than just fabric or cloth awnings.”

An ordinance to authorize the City of Macomb to lease property to be used as a Taxi Service Office – S & G Taxi was also passed in Monday’s meeting.

“S & G taxi service has been operating but they’re going to change the position as far as the depot their occupying,” Petrie said. They’re going from the ticket booth area to a larger area. They’re going to maintain the service they’ve been providing but they are going to change the depot.”

City Administrator Dean Torreson proposed a consideration to authorize the solicitation of quotes for the City of Macomb’s property and casualty insurance.

According to Torreson, the Illinois County Risk Management Trust will ensure the range of coverages (property, automobile, workers compensation and liability) are taken care of after the bids are approved.

“The City Council has authorized us to take quotes on our city’s insurance package and that’s a whole range of coverages,” Torreson said. “Those bids are due on November 15 and the Council will hopefully make a decision on November 20 and we will be sending the bid packet out.”

The Council moved to authorize the Mayor to sign the documents for the City of Macomb’s electricity supply.

Torreson said the city of Macomb will keep the same electricity supplier, American Electrical Power (AEP), however, the Council did take quotes from several companies.

“We’ve been buying from AEP since 2013 and we’ll continue to buy from them,” Torreson said. “It’s a good idea to go out for bids every once and a while to make sure we get the lowest price. The Council tonight agreed to lock us into a two-year contract starting Dec. 1 for a lower price than what we’ve been getting.”

The Macomb City Council authorized the Committee of the Whole’s Power to Act at their meeting to be held on Oct. 23, to award the bid for the Pierce Street building improvements in conclusion of Monday’s meeting.

According to Torreson, the Pierce Street building improvements will allocate the implementation of fire trucks after the improvements are completed.

“Contractors will have about three weeks to put in their bids and then it’ll come back to the council. It’s a huge storage building, an old factory building on Pierce Street and with this new ambulance contract we need to store ambulances in this building but we need a bigger door to put in there.”

The next City Council meeting will be a meeting of the Committee of the Whole held on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.