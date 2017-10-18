Use a filter if you drink Macomb‘s water





Filed under Opinions

When I first came to Macomb ,I was blind to many things. I thought all Taco Bells were open 24 hours only to find out that I was wrong. I thought every store sold alcohol on Sundays. Once again, I was wrong. I thought Chicks wouldn’t have me running to the bathroom; unfortunately, I was wrong yet again. I thought all water was about the same I was definitely

very wrong.

I have never been more personally victimized than I have by the Macomb water. I know many can agree. I thought community showers in Tanner Hall were bad, but after a few weeks into my freshman year I realized I was facing a much bigger enemy.

Macomb water not only started to upset my stomach, it also did a wonderful job at drying out my hair and skin. Now, coming from my hometown I was always too lazy to filter my water, so drinking out of the sink was completely normal to me. I’ve always enjoyed the taste of tap water, but as soon as I noticed Macomb’s effects on the outside of me, I quickly decided to look into it.

After some time poking around online, I found an article from the McDonough County Voice talking about Macomb’s water. It turns out that 70 percent of Macomb’s water supply gets pumped in from Spring Lake The rest comes from underground wells. This is wonderful, but unfortunately that affect a lot of the minerals in our water. The biggest negative factor coming from Spring Lake water is pollution.

The pollution makes it difficult to tell what kind of bad bacteria is coming in with the water. High levels of phosphorus from erosion can also occur. These are different than the underground wells, however. The wells are pumped in from inlets in Minnesota and the excessive contact with the sandstone underground causes this water to have a much different composition.

Water with a lot of sandstone contact starts to absorb a lot of the minerals from the sandstone. This means that this water is coming in with much higher levels of sodium, chloride and naturally occurring radiation.

Macomb Waterworks has a wonderful filtration system that purifies the water coming in from both sources before mixing them. After mixing, chlorine is added and the pH level is checked before distributing it to the community. Thankfully, this process makes our water safe to drink, but I’m self-proclaiming the chlorine as the cause for my Sahara desert-dry skin and hair.

According to the City of Macomb website, The Macomb Waterworks distributes nearly two million gallons of water on average a day and Western Illinois University is their largest customer.

Now water is clearly a necessity to human life, and I was beyond grateful for those Tanner showers three years ago, but I’ve found a few useful strategies to improve my Macomb water situation. Go get yourself some good lotion, strong conditioner, and definitely invest in a water filter.