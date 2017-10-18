Letter to the editor





Dear Editor:

I am writing this in response to the Letter from Wil Gradle published on Oct. 12. I am concerned by the way it presents the intentions of the University Professionals of Illinois (UPI) and how it downplays the negative effects of the administration’s contract proposal.

When reading this letter, I was very concerned with the way UPI and the proposals they suggest were being portrayed. Pay raises for faculty are important, and although financial issues do exist, that does not mean that faculty should be neglected. The administration claims that cutting faculty pay is necessary due to a lack of money, but it has shown no willingness to share that burden among its own members. Why should the faculty, who can have a much more direct impact on students, be forced to take salary cuts when the administration remains just as highly paid as before?

As it stands now, the administration is seeking 3 percent salary cuts, 8 furlough days, and the elimination of minima lanes for faculty, along with increases in workload. All of this will leave a good portion of the faculty at a lower level of pay than others in their peer group. UPI may represent faculty, but what affects faculty also affects students and the community at large. UPI seeks changes that help the faculty, and by extension, the students.

Reducing the workload required of faculty does not necessarily mean that UPI has offered the administration ways to reduce the load on faculty without harming students. It is possible to continue to have higher course loads for faculty, but they would be required to pay overload rates. They have also suggested ways to lower course load without harming students, such as reducing the number of sections of courses tha are offered. It is also possible to change low enrollment courses that are currently offered both semesters to only be once a year. Both of these, as well as others, prevent faculty from being stretched too thin while not significantly reducing the value provided to students. Faculty having a reduced load can even be a benefit to students, as faculty are able to provide those who need it with more individual help, since they are not split between as many classes.

The administration’s demands to faculty are unreasonable and should not be accepted. UPI and similar groups are crucial to making sure that faculty is being treated fairly. If they are not, this harms everyone, students included.

Sam Wheelhouse

Sophomore