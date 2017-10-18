#Me too affects more people than we realize



Filed under Opinions

I’m sure just about everyone has heard of Harvey Weinstein, his sexual harassment and the prevalence of it in Hollywood. But Hollywood is not the only place where sexual harassment is highly prevalent. Anyone who has been on Facebook recently will mostly likely have seen some posts that are part of the #MeToo movement.

For those who don’t know, #MeToo is a movement of people who have been sexually harassed who post about their own sexual harassment experiences online, in order to bring awareness to how commonplace it is in

our society.

This is a fantastic movement. For far too long, people have had the idea that sexual assaults were far and few between, that rapes only happened behind dark alleys at night, and that genital grabbing and crude gestures were merely playful behavior.

People need to realize that sexual harassment happens to an absurdly large amount of people. According to the Huffington Post, over one in three women have experienced harassment at work. Of those that did experience, only 29 percent reported it.

There are so many people who have been harassed or assaulted and don’t to come forward and tell anyone about it. It’s very easy to understand why. For instance, people have been coming forward about Bill Cosby and his sexual violence for years, but it wasn’t until very recently that these charges were actually taken seriously. The same can be said about Weinstein.

When women come forward to face their assailants, they are met with disbelief, condescension and outright hatred. Often times they are accused of destroying their assaulter’s reputation. Again and again, women are told that their health and safety are less important than their rapist’s status.

This doesn’t only happen to women. Actors such as Corey Feldman or Elijah Wood have been speaking out against sexual abuse for years. There is a video of Feldman in a 2013 interview with Barbara Walters, speaking about the widespread abuse of children in Hollywood, and Walters had the audacity to tell him that he is destroying an entire industry by speaking out. Isn’t that absolutely ridiculous? Aren’t the abusers and pedophiles the ones who are ruining the industry by raping people?

Feldman is a hero for doing his best to stop these abuses, and if it destroys an industry in the process, then that’s a good thing, because no industry is worth existing if its existence somehow necessitates systematic rape and abuse.

But somehow arguments such as Walters’ are still seen as valid. People still need to be cautious when speaking out against their rapists for fear of being dismissed. Brock Turner was let off with a six month sentence after raping someone because somehow his future was seen as more important than other people’s right to not be raped.

The #MeToo movement is great in that it helps people to realize just how many people are affected. It’s your brother, your sister, your friends and your teachers. Sexual harassment is everywhere, and it’s time to do something about it.