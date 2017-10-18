Western on the brink of greatness

Close Sean McGuire connecting with Jaelon Acklin in Western’s first home win against Missouri State University. Angel Strack / photo editor Angel Strack / photo editor Sean McGuire connecting with Jaelon Acklin in Western’s first home win against Missouri State University.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

I’m part of a pretty small minority at Western Illinois University; I’m one of the few that enjoy Leatherneck football more than Leatherneck tailgating. But in my final year as a student, I just might get what I’ve wanted for the last three years.

Western could receive a home playoff game, maybe even a first-round bye, in the FCS tournament.

But I’ve been a Leatherneck football fan long enough to know that a 5-1 record and third place in the toughest football conference in the FCS isn’t enough to lean on for five more games.

A year ago today, the Leatherneck’s were in the exact same position for success they are now. Usually, seven wins are enough to make a convincing argument for a playoff berth, especially when a team comes out of the Valley, but I don’t think anyone thought Western wasn’t going to make the playoffs after their win against the Missouri State University Bears.

But they didn’t. And here we are again.

This year I’m more optimistic. Every game this season, Western has shown it can compete with the best of the league. A 33-38 loss to South Dakota doesn’t look so bad when the Coyotes keep climbing the rankings after toppling last year’s championship runner-up.

Arguably, Western’s last five games of the season are less daunting than last year. Illinois State University, Southern Illinois University and Indiana State University have underperformed this season, and if the Leatherneck’s can snag two out of three there’s no doubt they will be in for the tournament.

Win all three though, and you’re looking at a game in Macomb. Western sits on the brink of a top ten ranking, and hovers around eighth in many others.

But if the Leathernecks are going to go back to the tournament, they are going to need to push themselves over the 6-5 hump they settled in the last two years. Strength of schedule earned them the very last spot

in 2015, but that won’t cut it tis year.

Fortunately, it seems I’m not alone in thinking Western will finish with a playoff berth at home this winter. I’ve spent countless hours researching what other “bracketologists” have put together, and nearly all of them put Western in the top 8, receiving a first round bye.

Western still has a lot of winnable games left this year, and it wouldn’t shock me to see them finish 9-2, maybe even 10-1 if the team excels before halftime in Fargo this weekend.

Regardless, there’s only two more guaranteed home football games left this season, and I’ll be in the stands rooting for the Leathernecks rather than in the parking lot this season. I hope that more people at Western recognize how amazing our team is. It’s easy to say that Western sports are bad in general, especially if you are senior like me and have witnessed consistent early tournament exits and prolonged losing streaks across other sports.

But Leatherneck football is something special. When you see the players march past the lot to the field, go and follow them. It’s going to be a gritty finish against some strong opponents, but Western’s one of the big dogs now, and they’re ready to bite.