Volleyball drops sixth conference game

FARGO ND. – The Western Illinois University Leatherneck volleyball team (6-15) took on the North Dakota State University Bisons (14-5) this past Sunday in Fargo, ND. The Leathernecks took their sixth conference loss of the season, losing to the North Dakota State University Bison in three games (19-25,19-25,14-25).

Leading the Leathernecks offensively this match, senior outside-hitter Shalyn Greenhaw racked up nine kills and one ace for the Leathernecks. Closely following Greenhaw, junior middle-hitter Emilee Dechant earned eight kills for the Leathernecks and junior right-side hitter Shiah Sanders brought in another seven kills. Junior setter Jaime Johnson led the team in assists, with a total of 31 throughout the course of this match.

The Leathernecks also had a strong defensive presence during their match. Shalyn Greenhaw led the team defensively at the net, earning a total of four blocks for the Leathernecks. Sophomore libero Claire Grove also led the Leathernecks defensively, earning a total of 18 digs throughout the course of this match. Just trailing Grove, Shiah Sanders raked up 14 digs and Freshman outside-hitter Emma Norris earned 10 total digs for the Leathernecks.

During the first game of this match, the Leathernecks started out slowly, allowing their offenders to take a 4-1 lead right off the bat. The Leathernecks did not give up the fight however, clawing their way back to being almost tied with the Bison with a score of 5-6. After this climb, the Leathernecks allowed the Bison to go on another rally, letting up four straight points and putting them at another point deficit. The Bison continued to push with their lead and never allowed the Leathernecks back into a winning position. This first game was very reliant on the offensive presence of both teams. The Leathernecks came up short at the net and therefore gave up the first game to the Bison, game score of 19-25, match score now 0-1.

Game two of this match started out strong for the Leathernecks who had a three-point rally during the very first points of the game. Western struggled to hold this lead however, and very quickly lost it to the Bison.

All hope was not lost as the Leathernecks remained neck-and-neck with NDSU, continuing to push and maintain their momentum as the match went on. North Dakota State eventually took a greater lead, sparked by a Leatherneck block error, that eventually pushed NDSU over the top and made them the winners of the second game, score being 19-25 and match score of 0-2.

The third game of this match began in a similar manner as the first game: the Bison jumping out with a strong lead over the Leathernecks. The Bison came out strong with their hits during the last game of this match, earning point after point because of countless amounts of kills. Western defense struggled to pick up the Bison’s hits during the last game of this match, only adding to the effectiveness of the Bison’s offence. The Bison went on a 5-point rally near the middle of this match that absolutely killed what was left of the Leatherneck’s momentum. Western eventually fell to the Bison, game score of 14-25, and final match score of 0-3.

The Leathernecks will play the University of South Dakota on Friday at 7 p.m. in Western Hall.

Twitter: beccalangysxo