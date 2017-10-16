Cuphead is a fun and affordable game for all





“Cuphead” needed to be amazing to live up to over three years of hype after being announced at 2014’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, and fortunately, it exceeds those expectations by finding the sweet spot between charm and challenge.

Created by first-time developers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the game lends itself heavily to 1930s cartoon art, an aesthetic that the brothers lend heavily to their childhood memories. After an attempt in 2000, the Moldenhauer brothers decided to redesign the game with better resources following the success of 2010’s “Super Meat Boy.”

Unlike a cartoon, however, the game focuses on the gameplay rather than the plot. The titular character and his pal Mugman gambled their souls away in the Devil’s Casino. But should the duo collect the soul contracts of the other inhabitants of Inkwell Isle with the power given to them by the Elder Kettle, they’ll be off the hook.

What the story lacks in complexity, it makes up for in gameplay. It’s fast paced, easy to get the hang of, and most of all, challenging. The game consists primarily of boss fights with run-and-gun platforming sections in between, and each one is unique and difficult.

“Cuphead” doesn’t sugarcoat itself in the beginning, the first few boss fights are challenging but not so frustrating that you would want to quit. It takes time, but with each bout you learn the enemy’s attack patterns and correct your mistakes, and when you finally see “KNOCK-OUT” written across the screen it’s incredibly satisfying.

Cuphead himself feels very powerful because of a combination of tight controls and simple mechanics. He feels just strong enough to be a worthy challenger to the daunting task, but does not feel overpowered. He’s fragile, and there’s no way to regain health so you need to be deliberate with every jump, duck and dash.

If there is one significant problem that “Cuphead” suffers from, it’s the co-op mode. Cuphead by himself is at a fair disadvantage, but when paired with Mugman the player has too much of an advantage. While the screen is more cluttered with two players, Cuphead and Mugman can revive each other, taking away from the challenge.

This may sound a bit macabre, but you need to really be invested in not dying. In co-op, that sensation is lost.

But regardless of challenge, the game’s shining feature is the aesthetic. The surreal style makes for a dynamic visual experience, every color pops against the background and allows for the gameplay to succeed in a cluttered environment.

What makes the artwork succeed even further was the decision to stagger

the framerates between the animation and the gameplay. While the gameplay runs at 60 frames per second, the animation runs at 24, similar to what a 1930’s cartoon would be. Combine this with an original jazz soundtrack and small details like the voiceover that comes before each level, “Cuphead” is an immersing experience.

With plans to be extended through expansion packs including additional boss fights, “Cuphead” will likely be receiving awards throughout the end of 2017 as one of the best games this year. For only 20 bucks, it an essential for any PC or Xbox One player’s library, and it’s easy to see how it’s sold over one million copies in just over two weeks.