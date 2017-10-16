Star Wars : The Last Jedi





This past Monday, during halftime of the Bears-Vikings game the trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiered. The trailer was chalk full of information and teasers about what will be in the new film.

Throughout the trailer we see the return of some familiar faces and beloved/hated characters. In the trailer we see Mark Hamill returning as Luke Skywalker, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Carrier Fisher as Leia, John Boyega as Finn, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, to name a few.

The trailer was so full of enticing information and clues as to what the newest addition to the “Star Wars” saga will be about. So much happens in the trailer and there is a lot of careful editing that makes it difficult to tell what will actually happen to the characters. And of course, since the trailers releas fans have been dissecting the trailer and predicting what will happen during the movie.

The main theme of the trailer was one of “raw, untamed power.” Power was brought up again and again usually surrounding Rey and Kylo.

General Snoke narrates the opening of the trailer and mentions power. We see the theme again during a snippet of Luke explaining to Rey how he has only seen a power like this one other time and that he did not fear it enough but that he would not make that mistake again.

In the trailer fans see Luke training Rey. She demonstrates a strong command of the force, which obviously strikes some chord with Luke, making him resistant to training her. This is followed up with a flashback to a fiery scene, we see Luke’s mechanical hand break free of debris and it seems that this is supposed to be the destroyed Jedi training school, which we know from the last film, was the event that happened before Luke went into hiding.

There is also a scene that shows Rey saying something along the lines of how she needs someone to help her figure out her place and then it cuts to Kylo Ren holding his hand out, seemingly towards Rey to indicate that the two will work together at some point.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the potential relationship between Kylo and Rey. Many suspect that the two will form some sort of alliance possibly creating a new branch of the Jedi. It has been explained that “The Last Jedi” is referring to Luke Skywalker, however some believe that it could mean that the Jedi as we knew it will be done. The Jedi in Lukes time and before believed in a stark black and white, there is a good and a bad, no in between. If Rey and Kylo were to join up they could perhaps create a gray jedi, somewhere in between the good and the bad.

There was so much that happened in the trailer that it is hard to grasp it all. For all “Star Wars” fans out there, I suggest watching the trailer and reading what other fans have to say online, there are some creative predictions out there. The film will not be released to theaters until December 15 but tickets are available now.