“Big Brother” season finale leaves fans confused

Filed under The Edge

It has almost been a month since the season 19 finale of “Big Brother” aired. I don’t know about you, but man, do I have so many mixed feelings and thoughts about this past season. Let us take a minute to recap a little bit.

Right from the beginning there were oh so many showmances (show romances) from “Jody” to “Maven”. This is a reality game show that you are trying to win, not a dating show. There were also a lot of twist and turns, or should I say temptations, one allowing Paul from season 18 to come back this season, who was basically the “puppet master” of the house. Everyone wanted to be part of Paul’s friendship, well, everyone besides Cody. There were also a lot of alliances and back doors that tore the house apart from the start. I, for one, asall for team Alex and Jason.

Wait a second, did I say there was a lot of back-dooring going on this season? I believe I did. Most of the time, those being back doored knew they were like Cody but that wasn’t always the case. The one that killed me on the inside was that of my team, Alex and Jason. I won’t lie,I was crying with them.Honestly, I do not understand how chaotic Christmas and the Meatball (Josh), along with Paul,made it to final three. It absolutely blows my mind on how far Kevin made it so far as well, but that is a story for another day.

Going back to the final three, I was not sure who I wanted to win, because I really was not a fan of any of them at this point of the game. You have the veteran of “Big Brother,” the crybaby Meatball, and the girl who has been unable to compete in a majority of the challenges all season due to a little mishap early on in the season. Then, it was down to the veteran and the meatball, which was a difficult one for the jury to vote. The jury is suppose to vote based on their game and strategy, but I believe a lot of it was based on personal feelings this season. Which I would have been on the same boat if I were part of the jury. Unfortunately, for Paul, the meatball, Josh, played a better social and strategic game this season making him the winner of season 19 of “Big Brother.” You would think that Paul would have learned a little more from being in the exact same spot from last season, but I guess not.

On a different note, who is ready for celebrity “Big Brother?” You can bet your butt that I’ll be tuning into that every night it’s on. I can only imagine the chaos that is to come from this new twist on Big Brother.