Western gathers to remember Thurgood Marshall

Filed under News

Western Illinois University celebrated the 50th anniversary of Thurgood Marshall’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court and his legacy with a ceremony in the Gwendolyn Brooks Multicultural Center on Wednesday.

The guest speaker was Western alum Robert E. Weems Jr., of Wichita State University. As the new Willard W. Garvey Distinguished Professor of Business History, Weems gave those who attended the lecture a soliloquy on the life, working career and accomplishments of Marshall. Weems spoke upon key points in Marshall’s career, such as his time as a civil rights attorney, arguing the vital supreme court case Brown v. Board of Education, which labeled segregation in schools unconstitutional.

Weems also mentioned many times that Marshall was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and an active member of the NAACP. Charles Hamilton Houston was also discussed because of his contributions toward integrating schools and dismantling Jim Crow laws.

“Marshall and other members of the fraternity and the organization played vital roles in the dismantling of Jim Crow racial segregation,” Weems said in his keynote speech. “Charles Hamilton Houston and Thurgood Marshall played vital roles in the Donald Murray case, which gave Murray, an African American male who had been denied admission to the University of Maryland Law School because of his race admission into the law school.”

Lanier Mays, a Western student and an active member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity said that it is his duty as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and brother of Marshall to ensure that his legacy lived through the people of the audience on Wednesday.

“It is our service to all, and that’s what we’re here for,” Mays said. “With Thurgood Marshall being a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, it only feels right that we take the lead and initiative to sponsor this event, making sure that everything goes well as far as getting refreshments, cleaning and making sure that the brothers that came out of town to see this lecture were accommodated in a well manner.”

Sponsors of the event included the Centennial Honors College, the College of Fine Arts and Communication, Leslie Malpass Library, the College of Arts and Science, the Department of History, the Department of political science, the Department of Liberal Arts and Western’s Eta Eta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Alphonso Simpson, professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences and member of Alpha Phi Alpha said the lecture was informative and an accurate portrayal of the life and times of Marshall.

“The lecture was great, and informative,” Simpson said. “I’m glad that many people came out. I knew Dr. Weems when I was back at the University of Missouri Columbia, and so when I saw that he would be speaking, I knew that I had to be here. It is important that other students and other people get here to know about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and his impact. I think that everyone should know about him. We like to talk about stock black history figures such as Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and we leave out Thurgood Marshall and all that he’s done for racial equality and social justice.”