Thomas prepares for Brown Bag conversations

Filed under News

To improve communication between the Western Illinois University and the Macomb communities, President Jack Thomas will be hosting a Brown Bag Lunch Conversation on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in the University Union Bratton Lounge.

According to Thomas, the Brown Bag Lunch Conversations throughout the academic year are to give facility, staff, students, alumni and the Macomb community the chance to ask him questions and to bring their issues and concerns about Western over lunch.

“It’s an opportunity to just have dialogue and to keep communication going,” Thomas said. “Sometimes, when you have a lot of things going on, particularly of all of the things that happened last year with the budget impasse and how things we have going on now with negotiation.”

Thomas stresses that the lines of communication need to be open within both the Western and the Macomb communities.

“I think that there needs to be more dialogue, just to assure people that everything is going fine and that people feel heard,” Thomas said. “As president of this university, that I am accessible, I’m touchable, I’m reachable and somebody who can communicate with them.”

Thomas believes that the people will want to talk about the issues that Western is facing during the Brown Bag Lunch Conversation.

“We are still not out of the woods yet,” Thomas said. “Those are some of the messages that I have been articulating with several meetings that I had in the past few days and I want people to feel comfortable and I also want them to know basically what is going on and I don’t want them to hear secondhand, I want them to hear directly from me as president of the university.”

Thomas hopes that by getting the information straight from him, it will ease up the fears that many people have about Western.

“We want people to know that we are able to discuss those issues and to squash rumors that may be out there and that they feel that they have an opportunity to talk and to express their concerns as well,” Thomas said. “I want to hear from them, so it’s a two-way street, not just that individuals hear from me, I want to hear from them as well and be a person who is going to sit there and listen and then hear the things that they say.”

Thomas hopes that the Brown Bag Lunch Conversations will bridge the communication between himself and the Western and Macomb communities and will create better relationships with both communities as well, including Western students. Thomas also wants people to know that if they have any questions or concerns, they can reach him by calling his office to set up an appointment, sending him an email or even through

social media.

You can reach President Thomas at 309-298-1824 or via email at J-Thomas2@wiu.edu For more information about the Brown Bag Lunch Conversations contact Kerry McBride at K-McBride@wiu.