WOW hosts annual Fall Reception

For the Western Illinois University students and staff interested in women’s issues on campus gathered to enjoy food and coffee and meet the new director of the Women’s Center, Stephanie Hovsepian. The Western Organization for Women (WOW) hosted their annual Fall Reception last Wednesday.

According to the President of WOW Kimberly Rice, pairing up with Hovsepian provided a good opportunity to create diverse ideals within WOW.

“We always try to have our reception at the beginning or sort of beginning-middle of the fall semester just to have everyone come together,” Rice said. “It’s also a really good opportunity for us to remind our members of different things that we have going on. This year, we decided to pair it with allowing the WOW membership to meet Stephanie Hovsepian.”

Hovsepian is not a member of WOW, but is currently working toward being a part of the organization. This is her first time working with women’s issues on a professional level, therefore taking on the position as director of the Women’s center will allow her to spearhead women’s issues and build experience in the process.

“The last two years I actually worked at Western in the Office of Student Judicial Programs. The position of director opened up and I was interested,” Hovsepian said. “I actually do not have a background in women’s studies or feminist theory, but I have worked in Student Affairs for more years than I want to count right now.”

Hovsepian is eager to make a difference for the women at Western and bring confidence to students of any gender.

“I just enjoy working with students and providing opportunities for students to kind of see their potential and feel empowered and go out there and be the kind of people they want to be in the world, so this position seemed like a really good opportunity to do some of that work,” Hovsepian said.

WOW represents the women on campus and the improvements needed to make Western more suitable for them such as working toward getting personal product bins in bathrooms and lactation rooms on campus. They are also focused on advancing women’s opportunities in the workplace and the university. Anyone willing to work on improving women’s life on campus is able to join the organization.

“You do not have to identify as a woman to be a part of WOW and that is the same with the Women’s Center,” Hovsepian said. “People of all gender identities and expressions can get involved and I encourage them to. As a woman, a cis (gender) woman, we need cis (gender) men as our allies to help us educate and bring awareness about different issues.”

People who identify as cisgender have a gender identity that corresponds to their biological sex. A cisgender man, for example, identifies with a masculine gender and was born a biological male.

The annual WOW Fall Reception is a good chance to remind the campus community of what WOW does for women. It allows all faculty and students of any gender, race or sexuality to come together to advocate for women’s rights, not just on campus, but everywhere. The Fall Reception also gave attendees the opportunity to renew their

WOW membership.

For more information on WOW, visit http://www.wiu.

edu/WOW.