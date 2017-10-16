Attendance policies limit independence

Close Wikipedia.com Wikipedia.com





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Throughout high school, many of us were bombarded by the opinion that college professors don’t care if you come to class. “It’s your responsibility” professors would say, “you’re an adult now.” Let me tell you, I was quite surprised during syllabus week when most of my professors said attendance

was required.

Don’t get me wrong, I planned on going to class anyway but I was shocked. All through high school it was banged into my head, by both teachers and social media, that college professors don’t care. Not in the sense that they don’t care about their students, but in the sense that we are supposedly independent adults now, so if we want to waste our money skipping class and messing around, they were going to let us.

My syllabus week shock begs the question, “should attendance to classes be mandatory?” To me, it seems like a clear no. Before coming to college, we are told over and over again that we are going to be on our own. If we are supposed to be independent, shouldn’t we as students be free to make our own mistakes? If we want to piddle around wasting our time, we should be able to.

As we all know, skipping class comes with consequences of its own. Obviously, if you don’t come to class, you won’t know the material or the homework and won’t do well on exams. That in itself should be punishment enough, having additional punishments for missing class is unnecessary.

Let me be clear that I am in no way condoning or encouraging skipping class. We students pay a hefty sum of money to be here, and it is true that every time you skip a class, you are throwing away part of the money used to pay for that class. My point is that — even though I don’t recommend it — students should be able to make the choice of whether or not to waste their time.

As stated before, skipping class alone brings on its own consequences without losing attendance points. Continued missing class will be reflected in that student’s grade, so having additional attendance points is unnecessary and can take away from regular class-goers with a legitimate reason to miss.

Thus, I must say that college professors having required attendance in their classes seems opposite of the evolution we as college students are supposed to be making. We freshmen are coming from a high school environment into a college one, and college classes requiring attendance is so — for lack of a better term — high-school-ish.

If you want young adults to learn to be independent, they must be allowed to make their own mistakes.

I’ll repeat myself once again, I’m not saying skipping class is a good idea. I’m making the argument that if we are as independent and we’ve been being told for years we would be, we should be free to make the choice without additional penalties.