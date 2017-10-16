Find ways to combat anxiety





Filed under Opinions

Studies from the American Psychological Association have shown that anxiety remains the highest mental health concern for college students, with 41.6 percent of those surveyed reporting they have experienced anxiety. This means almost half the students enrolled in universities have experienced some kind of anxiety-related incidents that have inhibited their work ethic and desire to further their education. Some students don’t fully understand what’s happening to them when they’re put under certain pressures and expectations. And this allows for the anxiety to seemingly consume them.

They put it off or ignore it and we all know that’s not the best way to cope with stress. It allows for the anxiety and pressing thoughts to become bigger and far more detrimental to our mental states. From time to time, everyone experiences a point in their lives when the stress seems to become too much to handle. It sometimes even causes emotional or physical breakdowns of those who are affected by these incidents. But it’s normal. Everyone has their bad days and there are sometimes people who have bad days for a very long time and that’s okay. It’s just about finding the right way to deal with these unwanted thoughts and emotions.

That’s why I felt the need to bring up this topic; to put some ideas out there for those who may be feeling these anxious thoughts and emotions. That even though it feels like there’s nothing you can do to be free or have a second of peace, there is. No matter how little or insignificant these things may seem, they help and can lead to other exercises that help way more too.

Personally, sociability isn’t something that would necessarily calm an anxious state of mind, but here at Western Illinois University we have fun activities such as Throwing Thursdays. which allows anyone to come in and have fun playing with clay or trying to master the art of pottery. Sometimes after a rough exam — or anything that’s troubling you — letting out your creativity really helps.

Even before studying for a big exam or before a stressful event I find that the five, four, three, two, one relief rules found on Stellar really help. It goes five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste. These rules help ground and center your mind with things that are readily available, putting you in the here and now.

Meditation is also a really big one that a lot of people advise anxious individuals to try. There are many ways to go explore the methods of meditation but the simplest one I commonly use is an app on my phone that’s basically a timer. It plays nice music and a guiding voice that tells you to breathe in and out and to think of calm places for about 10 to 20 minutes. You might feel sleepy right after doing this method, but if you continuously do this exercise you should see an improvent in your mental health.