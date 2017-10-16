Say “Yes” to girls in Boys Scouts





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Last Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) board of directors unanimously to welcome girls into the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs, allowing them the opportunity to obtain the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

“This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example — are important for both young men and women,” Michael Surbaugh, the Boy Scouts of America’s Chief Scout Executive said, in an official statement. “We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders.”

This decision is widely unpopular among many for I believe reasons, but ultimately it is a great step for the organization, courageously reflecting the values of the Boy Scout code. Many people see this shift as a direct challenge to scouting traditions, leaving them to ask the question, “Isn’t that why we have Girl Scouts?”

But Girl Scouts aren’t for everybody. Many young girls would much rather engage in the exciting activities offered by the Boy Scouts than the Girl Scouts. The BSA has realized more of its own potential impact on the lives of young people in our nation.

Some think to welcome girls to the opportunity of Eagle Scout is to diminish the prestige of the rank itself as if they just couldn’t bear to see a young woman as their equal. They aren’t handing out free badges for girls with a pat on the back for the act of being born a different sex; these young women will have work just as hard as anybody else to gain prestige in the scouts.

There will not be coed Cub Scout dens, for all intents and purposes; the Boy Scouts will remain the same for boys. It will include opportunities for females to have similar experiences with other females. In an official statement made by the BSA, they announce,

“Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls. Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program, the organization will also deliver a program for older girls, which will be announced in 2018 and projected to be available in 2019, which will enable them to earn the Eagle Scout rank. This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families.”

For years the BSA has been in decline. Membership peaked in the 1970’s and has been progressively getting lower ever since. The organization has a history of intolerance that they are, in this sense, attempting to correct with a more inclusive membership.

I fail to see what the problem is with allowing girls to join the Boy Scouts. When one takes the time to review the organizations plan of inclusion it is completely logical.

This is not a liberal attempt to poison a sacred American tradition; this is not an attack on masculinity; and this is not a slap in the face to Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts. This is a logical step forward in the right direction for an organization that is striving to reflect its own values.