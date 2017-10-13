Major McGath makes impact on small town





Walter McGath doubles as the Beu Health Center’s Business Manager at Western Illinois University and as former mayor of Bardolph, Ill., a small village in McDonough County. McGath took on the job as mayor in 2013 to better the community for its residents.

“My favorite part about being mayor of Bardolph was helping the community and guiding things in the direction they were going,” McGath said. “When I took over there was not a lot of structure and there was not a lot of follow through.”

A village with a population fewer than 300 seems like a small responsibility, but McGath wanted to make a difference as a mayor, which required a lot of hard work and dedication.

“Bardolph is a fairly poor community with about 60 percent living below the poverty level,” McGath said. “My goal was to try to bring about some policies that would change and help better the community.”

Unfortunately, some Bardolph residents were critical of his plans, making it hard for McGath to love his prominent position.

“I did not like the resistance from the public to better the community,” McGath said. “Believe it or not, a lot of people don’t want to see improvement. Some of it is because the improvement changes or impacts them. They don’t always see the big picture and how the changes may impact their neighbors within the community.”

Despite the rejections and hostilities, his family and friends were behind him throughout his duties as mayor.

“My family was very supportive of me being mayor,” McGath said. “My wife did not care for some of the negativity, but she was very supportive and helpful.”

McGath resigned as mayor of Bardolph on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 due to time constraints and the level of interference his mayoral duties played toward his primary job at the Beu Health Center.

“My main reason for resigning was just the lack of time,” McGath said. “The duties of the job started to get to the point that they were going to interfere with my full-time job, which is how I feed my family. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the time to dedicate to that position that it needed. As a result, I thought that it needed to be turned over to someone who had more time and could continue working to improve things.”

His position as mayor also jeopardized the amount of time spent with family, which also led to his resignation.

“I thought long and hard about it as things got more and more involved and it seemed to be taking more of my time,” McGath said. “I also have a 6-year-old son and I wanted to be able to spend more time with him and less time worrying about other things. Family and work commitments didn’t really allow me to continue as mayor.”

He does not see himself being involved at that level again, but he is still willing to assist the people of Bardolph. McGath encourages everyone of all ages to participate in bettering their own communities.

“I think it is important for people to contribute to their communities to the best of their abilities,” McGath said, “It may not necessarily mean running for public office. It might be something as simple as volunteering to help out with fundraising events or volunteering to work on a project for the community. Doing something to better the communities you live in I think is a responsibility everyone should take seriously.”