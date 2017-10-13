MPD knuckles down on crime





The McDonough County Sherriff’s Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Dakota M. Allen of Canton, Illi. yesterday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons.

Allen was stopped in his vehicle on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. after he pulled into a driveway in an attempt to avoid a McDonough County Deputy. A Sherrif’s Office K-9, Kenzo, was then called to the scene, where it was determined that a search would need to be conducted.

The search resulted in the discovery of a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Brass knuckles were also found in the search, warranting Allen’s arrest.

After being placed under arrest, Allen admitted that he was in possession of ten grams of cocaine, which were hidden in his crotch area.

Allen was then lodged in the McDonough County Jail that evening.