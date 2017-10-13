Western Illinois University presents Family Day





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Western Illinois University presents Family Day this Saturday, Oct. 14. Relatives of students are encouraged to participate in the variety of campus activities.

“Events include Fallen Soldiers 5K, golfing at the Harry Mussatto Golf Course, tailgating for the football game, cookout with Sodexo, lawn games in front of Campus Rec and people can purchase Family Day shirts for $10 each,” said Associate Director of Student Activities Nicholas Katz.

The sixth annual Fallen Soldiers 5k begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The walk/run raises money for the Fallen Soldiers Scholarship fund, which is awarded to veterans at Western.

“We are increasing the number of awards. We previously gave two awards each semester,” said Amanda Shoemaker, Director of Donor Relations. “This year, we are giving three awards each worth 500 dollars in the fall and three awards each worth 500 dollars in the spring.”

Registration is $20 for Western students and $35 for non-students. Pre-registered participants are guaranteed a finisher medal and t-shirt.

Harry Mussatto Golf Course is offering a special deal for students and their families on Family Day. eighteen holes, cart and use of the range are just $20 for Western students and siblings and $25 for parents.

Leatherneck Game Day Tailgating takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the southwest corner of Q-lot. Sodexo Campus Services will be hosting a cookout near the Recreation Center. They are serving food and beverages for just $5 a person.

“We usually plan Family Day around a football game so families can attend a WIU-sporting event,” Katz said. “With the team playing so well I think this can be the most exciting event.”

The Leatherneck football game against Missouri State is at 3 p.m. on Hanson Field. Families are encouraged to attend the game after a fun day of tailgating. Ashley Lefringhouse, a sophomore at Western, is eager for a day filled of entertainment and game day activities with family.

“Being able to see my family and everyone I love makes Family Day my favorite event at Western,” Lefringhouse said. “I am excited for tailgating and seeing the Western football team beat Missouri State.”

Game tickets are available in advance at goleathernecks.com or by calling the ticket office at 309-298-1190.

Most students are ready to see their family members by mid- semester, especially if they have not been home yet. Family Day at Western makes it possible to see hometown friends and relatives, while engaging in all the fun campus activities.

“We try to plan Family Day at a point in the semester where having your family around could be most beneficial,” Katz said. “This year Family Day falls right in between week eight and nine. What better time to see your family then directly in the middle of the semester? We hope families who are able to attend are able to bring joy and love to their student and encouragement for a productive second half of the fall semester.”

Thompson and Corbin/Olson dining centers are hosting Brunch in the Halls from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Sodexo will provide an a la carte Sunday Brunch for students and families.

For more information about Family Day, visit

wiu.edu/familyday.