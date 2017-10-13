Thomas fields faculty questions

President Jack Thomas (bottom), Associate Professors Amanda Divin (top left) and Jim LaPrad (right) discuss contract negotiations and the current state of the University at last night's Town Hall meeting.





Filed under News, Showcase

Western Illinois University President Jack Thomas hosted a town hall meeting for faculty and staff to allow employees the opportunity for open dialogue and questions in the University Grand Ballroom Yesterday.

According to Thomas, the open forum addressed the budget impasse and its surrounding turbulence that he discussed in his State of the University speech earlier this semester.

“For the past three years, we’ve had some very difficult times; some very challenging times, times that I haven’t seen in all my 30 years in higher education,” said Thomas in his keynote speech. “During these turbulent times, my leadership team and I have struggled with making some of the very tough decisions. Some of those decisions haven’t always been very popular, but we were faced with no budget at that period of time and we just had to make some very difficult decisions.”

The Illinois Budget Impasse was a 793-day long budget crisis in the state of Illinois. From July 1, 2015 to August 31st, 2017, Illinois was without a complete state budget for the fiscal years of 2016, 2017 and part of 2018, which affected higher educational institutions.

Associate Professor of Health sciences and Social Work Amanda Divin expressed her demoralization and loss of hope in the administration’s likelihood to improve university matters to Thomas in yesterday’s meeting.

“For me, my biggest concern is that we as faculty are the faces of the university,” Divin said. “I know that the budget can’t be helped that is nobody’s fault, but the governor. I know that we are doing the best we can but we as faculty have been trying to stay positive. I personally feel beat down and unappreciated and they keep asking more and more of me and when is it going to stop because I’m really at my breaking point.”

Professor of Educational Studies Jim LaPrad said his primary concern with the contracts being offered is the reconstruction of the minimum based salaries.

“Right now, they want to create a market based reform which I’m not sure about,” LaPrad said. “I’m concerned about us creating the most vibrant, robust educational experience for our students. That includes paying a fair wage for all of our faculty members, advisors and support staff. By getting rid of that minima structure we will no longer be with our peer institutions particularly for the assistant professors and instructors.”

Thomas reiterated the goals and plans he will orchestrate to defeat this on-going crisis and increase revenue and enrollment in the future.

“What we put forth is a strategic supplement plan and we also put forth the president’s executive institute,” Thomas said. “We are looking at, in terms of a stable enrollment around 10,000 students is what I stated. Also, we’re looking at specific growth programs and we also want to invest in more online programs. Those are the three main things we’re going to do and then with the online programs we want to do more in terms of the undergraduate programs so we can reach out to more students, non-traditional type of students.”

As Thomas concluded the open dialogue, he expressed appreciation, gratitude and hope to the faculty and staff of Western. Thomas also said there will be more open forums in the future to allow every faculty and staff member an opportunity to voice their opinion.

“This is just the first dialogue we’re having in terms of an open house,” Thomas said. “I want to make sure that everybody is able to voice their concerns. At some point, I hope that we can all sit down and ratify this contract so that we can put all of this behind us and move forward. To everyone, I want to thank you for the sacrifices you’re making and I know how you feel.. I feel the same way; sometimes I feel unappreciated while dealing with these unprecedented issues. It is unfair to our university and our state.”