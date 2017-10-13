Pets in the residence hall aren’t as good as it seems





Filed under Opinions

Just about everyone has either heard stories or knows someone who has kept a pet while in college. As we all know, keeping a pet in a dorm room is against the rules at pretty much all colleges. Although some schools, including Western Illinois University, have exceptions when it comes to Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) and service animals. Many people would like to keep animals in their dorms, and although it would be great to be able to bring our furry friends to school with us, it is simply not practical.

Where I live in Bayliss Hall, there are 39 people on my floor and 20 rooms. Imagine if even half of the people on my floor brought pets, that would be 20 animals living on one floor, which is a pretty small space. If one-fourth of people brought animals, that would still be 10 animals per floor. It’s simply not practical. Ten animals in such a small space would bring havoc to the dorms. Quiet hours would be nonexistent, there would be the constant threat of animals fighting with each other, there would be the threat of animals hurting students, the place would smell terrible, people with allergies would be miserable and the list goes on. Having that many animals in one confined space would be chaos for students.

The presence of so many animals would be detrimental for animals, and harmful to them. Some animals, like cats, are happiest when they live away from other cats. They are territorial, and being around other cats can stress them out. Many cats also aren’t too fond of dogs, and vice versa. Also, when it comes to dogs, they tend to be a bit more forgiving, but there are still plenty dogs who don’t get along with other people

or animals.

Additionally, trying to keep an animal in such a small space would make them miserable and would definitely cause damage to the owner’s belongings inside the room. When dogs become bored, they tend to chew, which would damage the predominantly wood furniture in the dorms. It could be considered neglect to force an animal — especially dogs — to be confined to such a small space. Dogs need exercise and socialization. Being cooped up in a dorm room would not provide them these necessities. Cats would probably be less bothered being in a small space, but it ‘s better for them to have space for themselves.

Finally, having animals live in the dorm would pose a sanitation issue. Animals obviously need to use the bathroom. Cats are tidy, as they tend to use litterboxes. However, that would cause the room, and the floor, to smell rancid. Dogs, on the other hand, need to be let outside regularly. This may be difficult for students to handle when they have classes. If they can manage to keep a schedule to let dogs out, there would still be a mess outside. Factoring in accidents, which are bound to happen, and dogs being let out outside, there would be a sanitation issue.

Although it may seem like a dream come true to bring your best friend with you to college, the truth is that it would be more of a loud, smelly nightmare.