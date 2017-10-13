Nazis don‘t deserve the same platform





Filed under Opinions

My article published on Monday has caused a little bit of a controversy, which I am glad about. However, I feel there are a few things I wanted to clear up about the article.

The point I was trying to make, and still stand behind, is that Nazis are not, and should not be entitled to a platform to spread their beliefs.

For instance, corporate media should stop equating them with counter-protesters and giving them equal ground. Not every group should be given a stage and a microphone on the basis of free speech. It’s one thing to not arrest people for having different beliefs, it’s an entirely different thing to actively help people advance their cause for genocide by giving them a parade ground and a place on media discussion panels.

A second point I would like to make is that far too many people don’t seem to realize that free speech isn’t the only right people are entitled to. People have the right to not be constantly harassed and persecuted because of their race, sexuality or religious beliefs. When Nazis are allowed to march around chanting anti-jewish sentiments they are infringing upon other people’s rights. When they begin to take steps to advance an agenda that will end in literal genocide, they are infringing upon other’s rights. That is the issue at hand.

It’s very easy to say “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” but try saying that to Neo-Nazis as they beat black people down in the street during their protests, as they did in Charlottesville as found on Vox. If your reaction in the face of literal Nazism is radical centrism, to not fight against the nazis but instead spend your energy trying to get other people to also do nothing, than you are a part of the problem. This isn’t a matter of free speech, this is a matter of nazis trying their best to commit genocide.