Coffee does the body well

Close Flickr.com Flickr.com





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

With midterms piling up this week, coffee has become almost half of my daily intake. I like to wake up, plug in my Keurig, jump in the shower and have the smell of hot coffee hit me in the face as I open my bathroom door after my shower.

Now I know a lot of you don’t like coffee, and some have even heard all the negative slander about this dark mysterious beverage; but it provides much more than just a little wake up boost in the morning.

Coffee my friends is the key to success. When you roll out of bed for your 8 a.m. I guarantee you aren’t reaching for a nice morning Bud Light (well you might be). Instead, make yourself that cup of coffee. Coffee, as most of you know, contains caffeine. Caffeine is what we can thank for that extra jolt of energy. It can also help sharpen your memory. What you might not know though is that coffee also helps keep you slim. According to an article on Health.com, caffeine helps speed up your metabolism and burns fat. Down the road this could help reduce your chance of type-2 diabetes and can also be a wonderful tool for meal portion control. A plain cup of black coffee is also only around 5 calories and has no fat included.

Aside from weight loss, coffee has many other health benefits. In a health study from the New York University School of Medicine, they found that the caffeine in coffee could work as a protector for your brain cells that can help reduce damage that could lead to Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and Dementia. Coffee also contains a lot of antioxidants. The antioxidants from the coffee bean can help prevent future liver disease. Along with antioxidants, your cup of coffee also has a lot of beneficial vitamins including Vitamin B2, B5, Potassium and Magnesium.

Here’s a big one, coffee can also help fight depression. Harvard conducted a recent study and found that women who drank 4 or more cups of coffee per day had a 20 percent lower risk of developing depression or becoming in a depressed state. Considering just the other day was Mental Health Awareness day, I hope you all got a big ole cup of coffee and spread some love.

Now I understand not all of you may enjoy the taste of coffee, but the wide variety of flavors, temperatures and even textures might have you finding at least one you enjoy so whether it’s an Einsteins frozen caramel macchiato, a McDonald’s French vanilla iced coffee or just a cup of black coffee from your home coffee maker, drink up and live on.