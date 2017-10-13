Bison soccer stampedes to Macomb

Bianca Romay cuts to the net in Western's first conference win against Fort Wayne on Oct. 8.





Sports

MACOMB Ill.— Western Illinois University defeated the Fort Wayne University Mastodons 1-0 to get their first Summit League victory of the season and boosted their record to 2-10. They look to take this momentum into their next game against the North Dakota State University Bison, and they seem to have the upper hand.

The Bison are 0-8 while on the road, as they make the near 11-hour drive down to Macomb. The Leathernecks are looking to use that to their advantage and come out of the gate strong. The Bison may have a better record sitting at 5-9, however they are winless when traveling, while Western is 2-3 at home.

Today’s match has the potential to be great, as both teams want to gain some more points heading into their final matches of the season, all being Summit League fixtures. This is Western’s second-to-last home game, they go on to face South Dakota State University in their last home match. Multiple players have won some awards in the Summit League due to their stellar performances. For the Leathernecks, sophomore goalkeeper Ines Palmiero won the Summit League Defensive Player of the Week, as she made five saves against the Mastodons and was able to keep the clean sheet. For the Bison, they have junior midfielder Malley O’ Brien, who won the Offensive Player of the Week, scoring two goals, including the game winner against fellow Summit League foe Oral Roberts University. She also leads her team with four goals on the season.

These are two key players in this match, both being in good form and trying to make good things happen for their respective teams, but there are plenty other players to watch as well.

The Leathernecks have to give sophomore midfielder Bianca Romay a chance to score. She leads the team with five goals on the season, working well on the left wing. Looking back at NDSU, freshman midfielder Danielle Algera has recorded one goal, and leads her team with assists with three.

The Bison are currently on a two-game winning streak, beating Oral Roberts University 2-1 in double overtime and the University of Omaha 3-2. The leathernecks lost 3-0 to Oral Roberts for comparison. Omaha is also a Summit League game, which brings the Bison’s league record to 3-1, as they lead the table currently with nine points.

It all comes down to this, as all eight teams in the Summit League fight to the top; NDSU currently leading, and Western slowly climbing up, they are currently in fifth. With these key match ups left until the end of the season, we’re in for a rollercoaster ride of an ending.

The first round of the Summit League tournament action starts on Nov. 2. Until then, the Leathernecks have their last two home games of the season, one being tonight against NDSU, and the other being against South Dakota State University this Sunday.

The Leathernecks look to get both wins, and come out of the weekend with six more points in the Summit League with some much-needed momentum. Today’s matchup stars at 3 p.m. at John Mackenzie Alumni Field.

Twitter: @bradjp08