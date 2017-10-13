Football looks to start 5-1

Close Brett Taylor fills a gap in Western’s lone home game against South Dakota this season. Nicholas Ebelhack/editor in chief Brett Taylor fills a gap in Western’s lone home game against South Dakota this season. Nicholas Ebelhack/editor in chief Brett Taylor fills a gap in Western’s lone home game against South Dakota this season. Brett Taylor fills a gap in Western’s lone home game against South Dakota this season.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University football team hosts the Missouri State University Bears tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Hanson Field. The Bears look to get revenge on the Leathernecks from last year’s loss.

The Leathernecks, ranked 17th in the FCS, are trying to get back on track after a homecoming loss two weeks ago. Western has not won at home yet this season, but the Bears seem to have bigger issues than that. Missouri State is 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference play; after getting beaten down by Illinois State University and North Dakota State University by a combined 52 points.

In these teams’ last matchup, Western won the game on a rushing touchdown from former running back Devon Moore with 43 seconds left to take a 3-point lead and ultimately get a victory. However, at this time last year, Western had some different faces at wide out. Both former Leathernecks, wide receiver Joey Borsellino and Lance Lenoir had huge part in the team’s comeback win last season.

Last year’s victory against the Bears broke a five game losing streak for the Leathernecks.

The Bears are struggling in every aspect of the game; Missouri State has only scored one touchdown in each of the last two games their defense has not been able to stop any offense either. North Dakota State scored 28 points in two quarters against the Bears and Illinois State scored 28 in a single quarter against their weak defense.

If Missouri State has a chance against Western, they will have to find a way to stop their high powered offense, is fueled by junior quarterback Sean McGuire and senior wide receiver Jaelon Acklin.

“We’ve got a good vertical passing game. We know what we’re doing, throwing the ball down the field,” said Fisher. “We’ve got a guy that’s experienced, (McGuire) has been in this situation so many times. He’s going to look at you, he’s going to wink, he’s going to tell you, ‘Coach, I got it,’ and I believe him. I’d take him anytime, anywhere, any place, on my team.”

McGuire is third in the MVFC in passing yards, but a lot of his success is a tribute to Acklin. Acklin is the Missouri Valley Football Conference Leader in receiving yards, and it is not close. Acklin leads the MVFC with 40 receptions and 742 receiving yards with seven touchdowns to top it all off. All of his stats nearly double the next best wide receiver in the MVFC.

Western is not only leading the conference in receiving, but they also have the conference’s leading tackler in senior linebacker Brett Taylor. Taylor, who tied the Western record for sacks in a game with 28, sits at top of the conference leader board with 71 total tackles in the year.

Acklin and Taylor have made names for themselves in the conference, but this is the game for another Leatherneck to step up. If Western wants to take a step in the right direction within the conference, they cannot be a one dimensional team.

Junior wide receiver Zeke LeSure had his first touchdown of the season last week, and hopefully that will start him up for a great mid-season run. If Western can get LeSure and Acklin playing at a high level, their offense will be lethal.

This matchup should be a smooth victory for Western, which will bring the Leathernecks’ record to 5-1 on the season and bring the team to just one win shy of what they accomplished all last year. With a win tomorrow afternoon, Western will put themselves in a great position for a playoff run that was squandered last season.

Twitter: @MacIsland13