US men’s national team misses World Cup

Soccer fans all over the country were hit with some bad news Tuesday. The USMNT no longer held a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A match versus Trinidad and Tobago was the determining factor in whether or not the U.S. team would be headed to Moscow. The U.S. lost 2-1 and was passed by Panama and Honduras in the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Assosiation Football standings. Trinidad and Tobago, who already knew they would not be making it to the World Cup, stunned an entire country by defeating the U.S. Along with this result, Panama came back from a one-goal deficit to beat Costa Rica, making it Panama’s first trip to the World Cup. Honduras, who happened to overcome a deficit of two goals against Mexico, passed the Americans and took the fourth and final position to secure their spot for the World Cup.

The U.S. hasn’t missed a World Cup since 1986, and there has been much debate over the failure of this men’s national team. In their first two matches of World Cup qualifying play, the U.S. lost to Mexico and Costa Rica. After these results, U.S. Soccer decided to let go of manager Jurgen Klinsmann. They then replaced him with Bruce Arena, who had coached the team from 1998 to 2006, and is claimed to be the most successful coach in U.S. history based on most international wins. Not to mention, with him as the head coach, the U.S. saw an all-time best international FIFA Ranking where they reached fourth place in 2006.

However, despite all those accolades, Arena still does not have a World Cup trophy under his belt and won’t have a chance to change that in 2018 either.

“We didn’t qualify for the World Cup. That was my job.” Arena said, “We have no excuses. We failed today.”

Being the manager of the national team, Arena took full responsibility for the loss, but fingers are still being pointed as who’s to blame. Taylor Twellman, a former player and ESPN soccer analyst, gave his honest opinion of the team on SportsCenter after the match. Calling it an “utter embarrassment” that the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup in Moscow.

“As a whole, U.S. Soccer is not prepared,” Twellman said. “They have not done a good enough job of getting this group ready to play.”

He not only blamed U.S. Soccer for the embarrassing defeat, but put the responsibility on the players as well.

“With the amount of money that is in Major League Soccer and in this sport, you can’t get a draw, a tie, against Trinidad?” Twellman said. “You don’t deserve to go to the World Cup, plain and simple.”

Twellman’s rant has opened the eyes of the U.S. Soccer community. With players of much higher caliber than Trinidad and Tobago, there were no excuses for this team not to win. In sport, however, many different factors come into play. Sometimes, talent pool alone cannot make you a winning team; and apparently neither can the most successful coach in U.S. Soccer history.

What people have failed to realize is that “bigger, faster, and stronger” is not always what it takes to win. We have Americanized soccer into it being all about how athletic a player is, while ignoring other factors that play a huge role in sports. Factors like leadership, heart, drive, and passion for the game.

Despite Trinidad and Tobago being what soccer analysts saw as the weaker team, they were still able to defeat the American powerhouse. This simply has one explanation, which is the cause for many upsets in sport, and that’s heart. Alongside heart comes leadership, which is what the USMNT is lacking right now.

Players like Christian Pulisic, who is named the “best player in U.S. Soccer right now,” Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard were not enough to get the team to Moscow. With all the immense talent that these players contain, there is something still missing. Perhaps, the U.S. Men’s National team should look to make some changes for the future. Whether or not this starts with the players, the coach, or with Sunil Gulati, the current president of U.S. Soccer, is what needs to be determined.

It will be interesting to see what steps are taken to ensure the success of the USMNT in the future.

To a non-soccer fan, missing the World Cup might not be such a big deal, but for the U.S. soccer community, it’s heartbreaking.