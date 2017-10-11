SGA elects Speaker Pro Tempore





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University Student Government Association (SGA) elected Isaac Asche as their Speaker Pro Tempore during yesterday’s general assembly.

The Speaker Pro Tempore substitutes the Speaker of the Senate in the event of their absence. If a bill involving the speaker such as an impeachment is presented they’re not allowed to run the meeting because it affects them, therefore the Speaker Pro Tempore will assume the position of interim Speaker of the Senate.

Asche, a transfer student from Highland Community College, expressed gratitude and humility and hopes to prove he deserves to be the Speaker Pro Tempore during his term.

“I’m very proud to have the position as Speaker Pro Tempore,” Asche said. “Being a transfer student I’m not very familiar with the workings on campus so I figured I’d try my best and see what happens and the ability to get a high position such as that is a very

proud moment.”

In his persuading speech, Asche explains why he deserves to be the Speaker Pro Tempore, naming a bevy of past experiences that proclaims leadership.

“I’ve had several executive board positions all through my high school years and my first two years of college,” Asche said. “I served on my criminal justice club, I’ve served on the senate at my junior college and in high school I was on the student council and other boards such as that.”

President of SGA Grant Reed said Asche deserves his new role as Speaker Pro Tempore because of the enthusiasm and experience he brings as the current senator at-Large.

“When I first met Isaac (Asche) we were looking for people to appoint to the vacant Senator at-Large seats and he was immediately interested,” Reed said. “He had a lot of previous experience from his community college prior to attending Western. We are very glad to have him on board as a senator at-Large and now as the Speaker Pro Tempore.”

After being elected, Asche presented a non-smoking issue on campus. Amongst his concerns were students habitually breaking the law and smoking on prohibited campus grounds.

“I’ve seen a lot of the signs say Western is a smoke-free campus, but there’s still a lot of smoking on campus,” Asche said. “I am more of an advocate for an awareness campaign to raise awareness about the effects. I don’t want to punish anyone or anything like that I just want to inform people of the severe health threats of smoking.”

Student Member of the Board of Trustees William Gradle attended yesterday’s meeting after being absent for over a month due to class.

“I’m glad to be back apart of SGA,” Gradle said. “I’ve been doing the work all semesters with going to all my meetings for the administrators, professors, and constituency groups so it’s great to bring that back into SGA. Hopefully this won’t be the only time this semester that I return.”

Reed said Gradle’s return is helpful to SGA and he looks forward to seeing Gradle more often if his class schedule permits his attendance.

“It’s always great when Wil (Gradle) is able to come back,” Reed said. “Unfortunately, due to a class he’s not able to be here every week, but he does bring a great energy and a lot of experience to the table and he’s somebody that a lot of students look to. It’s always nice to have him in the room to be able to give us an update and interact

with him.”

The next SGA meeting will be held on October 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rooms of the University Union.