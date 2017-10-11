Communication is key





Preschool is a very important time in our development as we learn many important life lessons that help us become better children during our growing years and productive adults in our society. Probably the most important lesson we learn is to use our words and not actions when we are upset. For example, when Timmy steals your toy during free time, your preschool teacher most likely (hopefully) told you to go talk to Timmy instead of hitting him. You probably also found out that Timmy was more receptive to giving back the toy after you talked to him and explained you were still playing with it compared to if you smacked him in the face out of frustration.

Odds are, like most disagreements and conflicts between people, it started with a misunderstanding. Timmy didn’t realize you were still playing with the toy because he saw you put it down. Now everyone is happy, the conflict is resolved and no one got smacked in the face.

So why have I taken you back to a time where you were young and naive and didn’t appreciate just how great naps really are? Because that important lesson that we learned back in preschool has been misunderstood or just ignored by people in our society. People think that the lesson to be learned was not to use your words, but just to avoid using violence. While it is important to avoid violence, passive aggressive behavior, which is now the common go-to for many people when they are upset, is not productive either; unless you are the current president or the during the Cold War.

Unless you have a nuclear weapon at your disposal or the person you’re dealing with does, passive aggressive behavior isn’t going to make anything better. If anything it will only create more tension. Let’s say Timmy has grown up, and goes by Tim and has taken credit for something you’ve done at work or in class or has said something that has offended or “triggered” you. You’ve learned that hitting Tim would be at least a misdemeanor and probably a felony if you used something like a chair in the process.

Still, being rude to Tim or just giving him dirty glances every time you see him isn’t going to solve anything. If Tim is observant and realizes your behavior has changed and asks you about it and your response is that nothing’s wrong, you have just became the problem in the situation, Tim is off the hook. Tim has tried opening the door to communication and you did not take the opportunity seriously and maturely.

Having open communication is important in any form of relationship; whether it is a significant other, a friend, a classmate, a coworker, supervisor or any other form of relationship where you see that person often. Like I said earlier, many confrontations or arguments start as a misunderstanding or lack of information. If someone says or does something that bothers you, tell them about it, especially if they fall in the first two kinds of relationships I listed above. Odds are you want to make those kind of relationships productive and beneficial to both parties. A misunderstanding or argument that goes well over something small can lead to a bigger issue later on.

If you have a friend who says something or makes a joke that bothers you and you don’t tell them, they probably won’t know that they shouldn’t say it in front of you in the future and will continue to say it in front of you. Or if your significant other had a really bad day and they’re a little on edge when you see them, unless you ask you won’t know what’s going on. Bring it up the next day or later the same day when hopefully they’ve had a chance to relax and calm down and cooler heads will prevail. You will most likely get an apology because they’ll realize they’ve been lashing out and you guys can move on from the experience.

The biggest killer of relationships, both romantic and platonic, is lack of communication. Small resentments that go dormant can influence reactions later on. If you resolve issues when they arrive, you will have a much healthier, happier, more open, and more productive relationship with that person. So talk to Tim, he may just be having a bad day, but he means well.