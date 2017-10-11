Don’t let social media stop your future goals





In recent years, our appreciation for social media has spread vastly and now we have many ways of contributing so that the rest of the world may see the same things we do. There’s an endless possibility to how we can share what we feel, think and see to anyone from the next state over to our family sitting in the next room.

Personally, I think it’s a fabulous invention. It has allowed us to do so much more, especially considering sociability. It allows for anyone to get to know anyone or just to snoop upon — and that’s the creepy part about social media — because, let’s be honest; no one really monitors their own account to see if it may be too personal or inappropriate. But we should and that’s one thing that hasn’t really been touched upon a lot by the media, ironically enough.

I felt it was a noteworthy topic to write about because a lot of factors revolve around what we post on social media, down to our future potential bosses, teachers, fellow students, our young audiences and of course our families.

Here I am to share an incident that has been detrimental to a close friend, with permission of course. I’ve always thought my friend was smart. She got into a great university and had an opportunity at a full ride for all four years. She got many scholarships and free apparel and literally everything every newly excited freshman would’ve dreamed of. She had her future literally in her grasp.

It seemed like there was nothing that could or would stop her from pursuing her goals. She had the means and the support from the school to do so. It was an ideal situation for her but that all changed when she got a personal call from the school declining her admissions.

It was heartbreaking seeing all her hard work just crumble in the time span of a two minute phone call. Due to the fact that she posted tweets on her twitter account bashing and scrutinizing other twitter users and apparently one of these accounts, she just happened to dash her opinion on was a professor at the university. I know right, what are the chances? A big ‘ole laugh out loud moment that we can both look back and laugh at it now, thankfully.

She was stunned for the rest of the year. She had no back up school, no other plans. Her entire future relied on this one university. But that all just went away because of a few tweets that weren’t even complete sentences. It was remarkable how the university even found her account, it didn’t include where she lived, went to school, etc. She took all the necessary precautions one could take when potentially posting incriminating things. But all it took was for that one professor to recognize her picture and let admissions know that this student would not be a good fit for their university.