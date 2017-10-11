Men’s soccer tumbles agaisnt Wildcats

Close Fernando Pacheco pushes the ball up the field in a loss to Northwestern University. File Photo File Photo Fernando Pacheco pushes the ball up the field in a loss to Northwestern University.





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University men’s soccer team took on the Northwestern University Wildcats in a road match and fell 3-2. The Leathernecks now move onto 4-6-0 on the season, where as Northwestern carries a record of 3-9-0.

Just 21 minutes into the game, freshman midfielder Drew Viscomi found a goal for the Wildcats. Twenty minutes later, senior forward Elo Ozumba chipped the ball in the back of the net once again. Just seconds before the half ended, Northwestern received a penalty kick. Junior midfielder Camden Bueshcer was able to finish the ball putting the Wildcats at a 3-0 advantage in the first half.

However, the Purple and Gold were not giving up yet. Senior forward Drew Whalen put the team on the board after he finished off of a rebound from a shot by freshman midfielder Gavin Nevshemal.

In the 80th minute, senior forward Fernando Pacheco scored a header goal to put them just one goal behind Northwestern. A cross from senior forward Armel Kouassi gave Pacheco the perfect opportunity in front of goal.

Whalen now sits at seven goals on the season and has scored a goal in the last five matches. Pacheco also has seven goals in total this season and he has found the net in two of his last three games.

Both Whalen and Pacheco are tied at second in the Summit League with goals scored. Still sitting in front of them is sophomore forward Elvir Ibisevic of the University of Nebraska- Omaha with eight goals. However, Whalen leads the league with a total of 35 shots.

“We started too slow and too soft mentally and physically to deal with a fired-up Northwestern team,” said Director of Soccer Eric Johnson “We did, however, make a game out of it with a strong second half. It’s not acceptable to start as slow as we did. Hats off to Northwestern for putting it to us in the first 45 minutes.”

This loss, not being a conference match, has not set back the Leathernecks in the Summit League standings. Western still sits in the No. one spot, with a conference record of 2-0. The University of Denver is now in second after winning their first conference game this past weekend.

In their next match, the Purple and Gold will take on Valparaiso University at home this Thursday, Oct. 12. The Crusaders have a current record of 6-5-1 and have faced some of the same opponents as the Leathernecks. Valpo lost to Northwestern by a score of 2-1 in an overtime match early in the season.

Twitter: @hayfourrr