Sexism has no place in sports community

Filed under Sports

When it comes to sports, fans watch them to escape everyday life. However, everyday life and its problems have been finding there way into the NFL. Just when people thought that kneeling during the National Anthem was something to buzz about, last Wednesday began another controversial topic.

Last week at a news conference, Jourdan Rodrigue, a sports reporter for The Charlotte Observer asked Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a question regarding him and receiver Devin Funchess. Rodrigue thought it was another day of reporting, but was shocked with Newton’s comment before answering her question.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny,” Newton said.

Newton’s comment prompted an immediate backlash. The NFL released a statement calling the situation, “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league.”

Sexism in sports has always been a difficult issue. Several reporters have metioned that

not all coaches and athletes are sexist toward reporters. The ones that are might say words like “sweetheart,” and also condescendingly applaud the reporter for knowing about the sport. Though the reporter may be doing her job throughly, she still will be criticized for

her credientials.

Along with the NFL, many other news organizations and reporters commented on the issue throughout the week. Lindsay Jones, a sports reporter for USA Today, has written about the NFL for a decade. When asked about her thoughts the issue, Jones said female reporters have to go the extra mile in order to be taken seriously by the sports team and their colleagues.

“We have to do twice as much interview preparation to be taken half as seriously,” Jones said. “And that’s unfortunate, but we’re used to it.”

Female sports reporting didn’t begin until 1975. Many women came and went, but most of them left an impact. Their jobs have ranged from play-by-play commentary, anchoring, writing, and hosting broadcasts. Leslie Visser was the first female sportscasters in history to have worked on the Final Four, NBA Finals, World Series, and the Super Bowl. Another prominent female sportscaster, Jayne Kennedy, was the first African-American to host a network sports television broadcast.

The very next day after the incidenct on Oct. 4, Dannon’s Oikos brand announced that they were going to cut ties with Newton, and his coach Ron Rivera. Michael Neuwirth, senior director of external comminucations for Dannon responded to the incident, saying “it is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not okay to belittle anyone based on gender.”

After losing his sponsorship, Newton made a video on his Twitter account apologizing about the incident last Wednesday. “What I did was extremely unacceptable. The fact that during this whole process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke is really on me. I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this.” Being a father of two young daughters he concluded his message by telling fans, “I hope you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me. Be better than me.”