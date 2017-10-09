“Drunk Dial” is emotional and relatable





Filed under The Edge

Are you looking for a good read? If so, “Drunk Dial” by Penelope Ward might be for you.

Ward is a New York Times, USA Today and No. 1 Wall Street Journal best-selling author, so in my opinion, her book is worth reading.

In summary, the book is just as the title claims, a “Drunk Dial” leads to a journey that you do not want to miss. After 13 years of pent-up emotions, the main character, Rana, decides to make that call to a man, Landon, one night after a few drinks, and nothing could prepare her for what happened next.

Once you start this book and get caught up in Rana and Landon, you will not want to put it down. Imagine all the things that can

take place in 13 years.

If you look at the social content, you will probably be able to relate to this story, either from a personal standpoint or by association with someone who has been there. Everyone has skeletons in their closet and a bone to pick with someone from their past. I am sure you or someone you know has had a moment when you have had a few adult

beverages and you felt the urge to call someone and express your thoughts.

Whatever the case may be, this book is very realistic and will touch

your emotional chords from time to time.

Ward writes the book so you can follow along. At the top of each chapter, she gives you a brief description so you know what the chapter is about. I liked that it helped keep the flow of the story going. Ward also wrote the book in today’s time so us college age

students can relate. She is a little descriptive with some of the adult

content she put in the book, but for some readers, the more descriptive the better the visual you get.

Personally, I enjoyed this book. I will not lie, the title is what caught my attention, but I was not disappointed at all. I like a book that is realistic and that I can relate to personally, or know someone who can. I like an author who is not afraid to put in details so I can visualize the emotions and picture the characters. I also like a book that will catch me off guard and make me “feel” what the characters are feeling at any given moment.

If you like books like that, then add this one to you list of books to read in the near future. You will not be disappointed.