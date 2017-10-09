“Once Upon A Time” returns without majority of original cast





Filed under The Edge

Fans of the show “Once Upon a Time” were excited to find out that the show was renewed for a seventh season; however,many of the main characters, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) will not be returning to the show, with the exception of

Morrison who will return for one episode.

The show originally signed on actors for six seasons because the shows creators, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, were planning on doing a six-season run, like the show “Lost,” which they executively produced. So when the show was renewed for a seventh season, and had been losing followers since the fourth, the creators decided to change things up, but only ever-so-slightly.

The seventh season starts with adult Henry Mills (Andrew West) in present day, driving for an Uber-like company. He is obviously struggling to get by and returns to a run down apartment. When he answers a knock at his door, a little girl is on the other side claiming to be his daughter. Sound familiar?

The whole first episode features new characters and a slightly different story than how previous seasons started. The enchanted forest is cursed, a child goes to find their savior parent, there is an evil mother — step this time instead of adopted — but you get the point.

Some fan favorites have returned to the show though. For example, Lana Parrilla, who played Regina, Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Hook and Robert Carlyle, who played Rumplestiltskin, are returning.

This time around, all the returning actors have different roles, atleast so far. Cinderella returns to the cast, but this time they changed the actress. Dania Ramirez now plays Cinderella and so far there has been no explanation, in show, as to how Cinderella’s face and story have changed.

Instead of the classic story, which has already been depicted in the

show, Cinderella is now out for revenge. Attending the ball not to find true love, but to kill the prince who apparently killed her father. Cinderella’s true love is, evidently, not the prince but instead is Henry. After an unlikely meeting where Henry crashes into Cinderella’s carriage and then she steals his motorcycle, the two apparently hit it off and eventually the two get married and have a little girl, Lucy (Alison Fernandez). It is all very confusing so far.

Once a huge fan of the show, I can say that this first episode fell really flat and does not have me itching to see more, like in seasons past. The story is exhausted. It has already been done, and for fans of the show, it feels that way. The shows acting was pretty average before and now feels forced. The influx of new characters and changing roles of returning ones is confusing and odd. Overall I was not impressed with this start to the season.

Hopefully things will turn around for the rest of the season. The next episode features the return and final departure of Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan and airs Oct. 13th at 7 pm on ABC.