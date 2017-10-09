U.S Cellular burglars arrested





Filed under News

The Macomb Police Department announced Oct. 4 that two subjects responsible for a July 7 burglary at the 726 East Jackson St. U.S. Cellular store in Macomb were arrested on July 31.

Michael Davis, 24, of Chicago, Ill. and William Sanders, 31, of Bellwood, Ill., were arrested in Davenport, Iowa, where over $60,000 worth of cellular devices were stolen at a U.S. Cellular store.

Davis and Sanders are also charged with the Macomb U.S. Cellular store burglary, which resulted in $33,000 worth of cellular devices and accessories being stolen from the business. Similar incidents had also previously been reported across Illinois in Monmouth, Galesburg, Silvis, Washington, Peoria and Canton, in addition to other communities located in Iowa and Wisconsin.

The Macomb Police Department conducted a joint investigation alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to a media release, MPD was also assisted by the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Davis and Sanders were charged with McDonough County warrants on charges of burglary and theft.

Davis is awaiting a $10,000 cash bond for Scott County, Iowa and $7,500 for McDonough County. Sanders is awaiting a $10,000 cash bond for Scott County and $10,000 for McDonough County. Both are currently lodged in the Scott County jail. All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.