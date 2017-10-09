MPD finds Meth and shotgun from K-9 search

On October 4 at 11:30 p.m. a McDonough County Night Patrol Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Travis L. Emmer, 28, of Columbia Missouri, just north of Macomb on Highway 67 for a traffic violation. After making contact with Emmer the deputy requested a canine.The Macomb Police canine ‘hit’ on the vehicle. A search led to the seizure of 2 grams of Methamphetamine (Ice), digital scales with Methamphetamine residue and a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun.

Emmers was lodged into the McDonough County Jail charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine under 5 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under a suspended license.